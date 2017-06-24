News By Tag
DIS Sensors USA and Automation Station LLC. announce distribution agreement
DIS sensors including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, and DIS Sensors USA products and accessories will be available through Automation Station
Under the terms of the agreement, DIS Sensors, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors and accessories will be available throughout Mexico from Automation Station.
"This agreement between DIS Sensors USA, its parent company Laser-View Technologies, and Automation Station LLC, marks a turning point in the industrial landscape in North America," Said Steven Lubeck, president of DIS Sensors USA. "By introducing DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, we hope to offer a new and valuable safety-rated sensor option to the materials handling, medical appliance, mobile machinery, and energy industries in this vital market."
Additionally, DIS Sensors USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dis-sensors-
About Automation Station
Automation Station is a provider of hardware and software solutions for industrial automation and automotive electronics and a world-class distributor of industrial automation products. We support machine builders and OEMs across the United States and Latin America with sensing and control technologies that help you deliver more capable and profitable machines in less time. We are dedicated to developing, manufacturing and supporting automation that improves the quality and efficiency of everything you make.Through collaboration with customers, we define objectives, identify problems and recommend/implement innovative solutions to help you achieve success.
We strive to be your trusted partner in automation.
Web: www.automationstation.net
Email: sales@automationstation.net
Phone: (877) 683-0079
About DIS Sensors
DIS Sensors USA is the newest member of the Laser-View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. Laser-View Technologies was founded in 1999 as an integrator of precision laser micrometers, laser displacement sensors, and machine vision technology into smart and easy-to-use non-contact measurement and inspection systems. The company expanded in 2007 with the establishment of DIMETIX USA, dedicated entirely to distribution and sales of Dimetix laser distance sensors in the United States. The subsequent development of an extensive sales and distribution network, including traditional sales representatives and brick and mortar distributors, as well as a GSA contract award in 2014, and distribution agreements with Global Industrial and amazon.com, have all contributed to a deep and diverse industrial customer base. Recent initiatives include product development of specialized industrial solutions, such as the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane collision and position monitoring systems. Laser-View Technologies today has become a go to source for non-contact sensor products, systems, and solutions in various industrial sectors including aerospace, automated storage and retrieval systems, automotive manufacturing, construction, engineering, materials handling, steel production, structural monitoring, and beyond.
Web: dis-sensors-
Email: info@dis-sensors-
Phone: 484-212-7600
Contact
Darrin Kiessling
***@dis-sensors-
