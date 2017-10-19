 
DIS Sensors USA and CED - Bowling Green announce distribution agreement

DIS sensors, including the SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, and DIS Sensors USA products and accessories now available through CED - Bowling Green
 
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- DIS Sensors USA and CED - Bowling Green in Bowling Green, KY, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, DIS Sensors, including the QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors and accessories will be available through CED - Bowling Green.

"This agreement between DIS Sensors USA, its parent company Laser-View Technologies, and CED - Bowling Green, marks a turning point in the industrial landscape in North America," Said Steven Lubeck, president of DIS Sensors USA. "By introducing DIS Sensors, including the DARE!! award winning SIL2/PLd compliant QG series of inclination and acceleration sensors, we hope to offer a new and valuable safety-rated sensor option to the materials handling, medical appliance, mobile machinery, and energy industries in this vital market.".

"CED - Bowling Green is happy to have found a partner in DIS Sensors USA," according to Dave Knighton, Location Manager at CED - Bowling Green. "We strive to offer the latest and greatest in automation products and are proud of our leading reputation in providing only the best in value and service to our marketplace. With DIS Sensors USA, we have a partner with ready inventory and expert knowledge of this technology who can help support customers all along the way."

Additionally, DIS Sensors USA is planning on a record-setting year of unprecedented wcj growth and is seeking qualified and motivated sales and distribution partners to help build momentum in selected territories throughout the United States. Interested? Send us a brief inquiry at info@dis-sensors-usa.com.

About CED - Bowling Green

CED Bowling Green is committed to being the best electrical distributor in our market.  We have a very knowledgeable and dedicated staff ready and able to help you with all your electrical supply needs.

Web: www.cedbgky.com (https://cedbgky.shopced.com/)

Email: inside@cedbgky.com

Phone: 270-781-2229

Location: Bowling Green, KY  42101 USA

About DIS Sensors USA

DIS Sensors USA is the exclusive North American distributor of DIS sensors and DIS Sensors accessories. DIS Sensors USA is also the newest member of the Laser‐View Technologies, Inc. family of industrial sensor focused companies, products, and services. We offer a wide range of sensors for measuring inclination, vibration and acceleration, as well as rotary encoders.

We also provide sensors for motorized jacks and lifts, medical devices, and home automation. Beside parts, we can also offer complete solutions including the design and production of mechanical and control systems. For more information, contact us at:

Website: www.dis-sensors-usa.com

Email: info@dis-sensors-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-7600

Fax: (206) 338-4281

Location: Chester Springs, PA 19425 USA

Darrin Kiessling
Click to Share