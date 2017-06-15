News By Tag
VPApps Expands Staff Adding Two Industry Veterans
Anthony Mavricos has joined VPApps after working for nearly 4 years with Viewpoint in their Integration and Customization Services group as a Database Specialist. At Viewpoint, Anthony worked with numerous clients in developing custom solutions to enhance Vista's capabilities. Prior to his time at Viewpoint, Anthony worked in a number of industries providing database support and development always with an eye of finding solutions to the myriad tasks that system users require to be productive.
"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to come on-board with VPApps. Their product line represents many years of understanding the challenges that Construction Industry users face in trying to make decisions based on the best available data, and delivering the tools that help them harness that data," said Mavricos.
Todd Weber, another software industry veteran, has also joined VPApps. Todd has done development for a variety of industries and had a successful consulting firm in the Seattle area for 12 years before moving to the Portland. Todd joined Viewpoint's conversion group in 2013 prior to transitioning to the Integration and Customization group where he focused on custom integrations with Vista and a variety of other projects for clients.
"We are excited to have both Anthony and Todd joining our team. Their background working with customers to develop software and reports, and their knowledge of Vista make them both valuable additions to our team," said Robert Sutor, Founder of VPApps.
About VPApps, LLC.
VPApps is a provider of software solutions to the construction industry, focusing on VistaTM by Viewpoint customers. VPApps software reflects years of hands-on industry experience in both finance and operations. VPApps goal is to provide products that increase efficiency, enhance the value, and/or simplify the use of the Vista System. VPApps offers several products including WIPanalyticsTM,, SECURITYmanagerTM, vpDASHBOARDTM, and TrackITTM, all designed to enhance the value of your existing system. VPApps is a Viewpoint Development Partner and is affiliated with The Sutor Group. For more information, please contact them at cs@vpapps.com or visit www.vpapps.com.
Media Contact
Rob Humphreys
robh@vpapps.com
