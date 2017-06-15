 
DIMETIX USA and Southern Controls announce distribution agreement

Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including Laser-View Technologies' Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane monitoring systems, will be available at Southern Controls, Inc. branches throughout AL, LA, and TN
 
 
Southern Controls located in Montgomery Alabama
Southern Controls located in Montgomery Alabama
 
CHESTER SPRINGS, Pa. - June 21, 2017 - PRLog -- DIMETIX USA and Southern Controls, Inc., based in Montgomery, Alabama, are pleased to announce a distribution agreement, effective immediately.

Under the terms of the agreement, Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems, including the Crane Sentry® family of overhead crane position and collision monitoring systems manufactured by Laser-View Technologies Inc., will be available at the seven Southern Controls branch offices throughout Alabama, Louisiana, and Tennessee.

"The addition of Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA products and systems to the Southern Controls line addresses a need for non-contact distance and position monitoring options," said Steven Lubeck, President of DIMETIX USA. "We look forward to working with Southern Controls and introducing Dimetix laser distance sensors and DIMETIX USA complete, cost competitive non-contact measurement solutions to a whole new customer base."

About Southern Controls, Inc.

Southern Controls, Inc. began with just two men and a very small rented facility in Montgomery, AL in 1974.  Since that time, the company has grown to seven locations and over one hundred employees.  With the corporate office in Montgomery and branch locations in Bessemer, Decatur, Mobile, Opelika, Smyrna, and Baton Rouge we are in position to serve a wide and varied customer base.  Motor controls and sensors have always been our core business, and in recent years we have added more technically advanced offerings and also added power distribution products to our line list.

Web: www.southerncontrols.com (http://southerncontrols.com/)

Order online: https://www.amazon.com/s?marketplaceID=ATVPDKIKX0DER&me=ACL0HSGDY8Y6C&merchant=ACL0HSGDY8Y6C&redirect=true

Find your branch location at: http://southerncontrols.com/contact

Tel: (800) 392-5770

About DIMETIX USA

DIMETIX USA provides Dimetix laser distance sensors and accessories and laser-sensor based turnkey industrial solutions. DIMETIX USA has experience with a wide range of industrial measurement and control applications, particularly for customers seeking an affordable technological advantage helping to increase efficiency, reduce production delays and waste, and improve quality. Dimetix laser distance sensors offer long-range (0.05-500 meters) capabilities and highly accurate (up to ±1.0 mm), non-contact measurement in a compact, IP65-rated package. This combination of advantages allows for unprecedented flexibility in where the laser sensor solution is installed and how it is used. Other advantages include a variety of configurable data outputs and remote networking options, all at a cost comparable to other rugged measurement technologies. For more information, please contact DIMETIX USA.

Web: http://www.dimetix-usa.com

Email:  info@dimetix-usa.com

Tel: 484-212-0636

Darrin Kiessling
***@dimetix-usa.com
