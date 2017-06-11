 
News By Tag
* Bradley Wester
* Contemporary Art
* Yellow Peril Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Providence
  Rhode Island
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

"DISCOurse #3: Velvet Rope" by Bradley Wester at Yellow Peril

Wester's third iteration of the impact of early disco on queer identity, generously supported by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant.
 
 
BRADLEY WESTER, Black Mirror (2017) mixed media on two sides, 74"x46"x25.5"
BRADLEY WESTER, Black Mirror (2017) mixed media on two sides, 74"x46"x25.5"
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Bradley Wester
* Contemporary Art
* Yellow Peril Gallery

Industry:
* Arts

Location:
* Providence - Rhode Island - US

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Yellow Peril is pleased to present DISCOurse #3: Velvet Rope, Bradley Wester's third iteration of the impact of early disco on queer identity from July 1 – August 19.  Wester's work has evolved into a hybrid practice that combines painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, and photographic digital imaging into larger works/installations.  This exhibition is generously supported by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant.  The opening reception is Saturday, July 1, from 6PM – 9PM.

"DISCOurse imagines, in the here and now, a utopian futurity that is diverse, optimistic, joyous and fun — it puts the disco back into critical discourse," Bradley Wester shares.  "I use the site of early disco — a rehearsal for diversity, and the disco ball itself —'queer mirror', a pixelated globe, as a way between spaces.  I am interested in our refracted image, in androgynous spaces, where potentiality lies."

In Velvet Rope, Wester uses custom made pegboards, either white, black enamel coated metal, or reflective Mylar pegboard as the conductive substrate for other materials and objects such as paint, smaller paintings, disco balls, digital prints, found photos, holographic tape, dichromatic acrylic, tube lights, pipe cleaners, leather, and chain to be attached and arranged. "The evenly perforated panels are like large computer motherboards each with a unique 'form factor' by which the connected components or circuits communicate," Wester explains.  "Often mirrored or shiny, the mother-pegboard makes all external reflections components too."

Wester may work on a body of work for up to 10 years, based on a combination of interests that are material, conceptual, and theoretical. "First and foremost," he stresses, "I am a maker. The art objects themselves are the physical manifestation of the synergy between the studio practice—how my materials act when acted upon, combined with my conceptual, political, and theoretical interests that may be inspired and supported by my writings or the writings of others."

The opening reception for DISCOurse #3: Velvet Rope at Yellow Peril is Saturday, July 1, from 6PM – 9PM. The exhibition will conclude August 19.  This is Bradley Wester's second solo exhibition at Yellow Peril.  His first solo exhibition was DISCOurse #1: Pin-Up in 2014.  DISCOurse #2: Shine was presented at Pavel Zoubok Gallery in New York  City in 2015.

About Bradley Wester
BRADLEY WESTER recently moved his studio from Brooklyn, NY, to Bristol, RI, about 30 minutes southeast of Providence and North of Newport. His 990SF studio is located in the old Byfield schoolhouse on the town green, complete with old slate chalkboards. He spends his time between Rhode Island and New York.  For more info about Bradley Wester, visit bradleywester.com.

Contact
Vanphouthon Souvannasane
***@yellowperilgallery.com
End
Source:
Email:***@yellowperilgallery.com Email Verified
Tags:Bradley Wester, Contemporary Art, Yellow Peril Gallery
Industry:Arts
Location:Providence - Rhode Island - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Yellow Peril Gallery News
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share