"DISCOurse #3: Velvet Rope" by Bradley Wester at Yellow Peril

Wester's third iteration of the impact of early disco on queer identity, generously supported by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant.

BRADLEY WESTER, Black Mirror (2017) mixed media on two sides, 74"x46"x25.5"

-- Yellow Peril is pleased to present, Bradley Wester's third iteration of the impact of early disco on queer identity from July 1 – August 19. Wester's work has evolved into a hybrid practice that combines painting, drawing, collage, sculpture, and photographic digital imaging into larger works/installations. This exhibition is generously supported by the Foundation for Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant. The opening reception is Saturday, July 1, from 6PM – 9PM.imagines, in the here and now, a utopian futurity that is diverse, optimistic, joyous and fun — it puts the disco back into critical discourse," Bradley Wester shares. "I use the site of early disco — a rehearsal for diversity, and the disco ball itself —'queer mirror', a pixelated globe, as a way between spaces. I am interested in our refracted image, in androgynous spaces, where potentiality lies."In, Wester uses custom made pegboards, either white, black enamel coated metal, or reflective Mylar pegboard as the conductive substrate for other materials and objects such as paint, smaller paintings, disco balls, digital prints, found photos, holographic tape, dichromatic acrylic, tube lights, pipe cleaners, leather, and chain to be attached and arranged. "The evenly perforated panels are like large computer motherboards each with a unique 'form factor' by which the connected components or circuits communicate,"Wester explains. "Often mirrored or shiny, the mother-pegboard makes all external reflections components too."Wester may work on a body of work for up to 10 years, based on a combination of interests that are material, conceptual, and theoretical. "First and foremost," he stresses, "I am a maker. The art objects themselves are the physical manifestation of the synergy between the studio practice—how my materials act when acted upon, combined with my conceptual, political, and theoretical interests that may be inspired and supported by my writings or the writings of others."The opening reception forat Yellow Peril is Saturday, July 1, from 6PM – 9PM. The exhibition will conclude August 19. This is Bradley Wester's second solo exhibition at Yellow Peril. His first solo exhibition wasin 2014.was presented at Pavel Zoubok Gallery in New York City in 2015.BRADLEY WESTER recently moved his studio from Brooklyn, NY, to Bristol, RI, about 30 minutes southeast of Providence and North of Newport. His 990SF studio is located in the old Byfield schoolhouse on the town green, complete with old slate chalkboards. He spends his time between Rhode Island and New York. For more info about Bradley Wester, visit