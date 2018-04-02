Queer Cinema History to present "Movies That Charmed" at YELLOW PERIL on Saturdays, April 2018

Presented by Emile Doll, Queer Cinema Histor, hosted by Yellow Peril Gallery

-- YELLOW PERIL. is pleased to announce Movies That Charmed, a month-long film series, presented by Emile Doll, founder of Queer History Cinema, featuring underrepresented visions outside mainstream portrayals of queer desire and love. The screenings will be hosted on Saturdays in April at YELLOW PERIL., beginning with Personal Best (1982) on April 7 from 7:30PM – 10PM. This screening series complements the current exhibit, Charmed, curated by Kyle Quinn of Raw Meat Collective, which explores the sexual desire and intimacy by queer artists of color.Featured films selected for Movies That Charmed includePersonal Best (1986). Directed by Robert Towne and starring Mariel Hemingway and Patrice Donnelly. Personal Best follows the relationship between two Olympic hopefuls who are led to choose between their increasing attraction and their goals of achieving the highest honor in their field. In English. Screening April 7.I Don't Want to Sleep Alone (2006). Directed by Tsai Ming Liang and starring Lee Kang-Sheng, Norman Atun, and Cheng Shiang-chyi. Three vastly different people's stories merge into one romantic relationship in the city of Kuala Lumpur. In Taiwanese, Malay, Mandarin, and Bengali with English subtitles. Screening April 14.Army of Lovers or Revolt of the Perverts (1979). Directed by Rosa Von Praunheim. Following the immediate years after Stonewall, this documentary shows the early queer-rights movement in 1970's San Francisco. In English and German with subtitles. Screening April 21.Fire (1996). Directed by Deepa Mehta and starring Shabana Azmi and Nandita Das. Two women, trapped in miserable heterosexual marriages, are pulled together by love and attraction despite enormous outside pressures trying to keep them apart. In Hindi and English with English subtitles. Screening April 28."'Desire' has a number of different meanings, with a similar root. One can desire another, while one can also desire a goal or feeling. These films all show different iterations of desire and want, from sexual desire to the desire for respect," notes Doll, on why he selected these films. "Each film shows characters that want something deeply, and the extent to which they will go to achieve what they want."Doll plans to extend the reach of Queer Cinema History to a larger audience throughout the year during special events held in Rhode Island, such as PVDfest and Pride. The first screening for Movies That Charmed is Personal Best (1986) will be on Saturday, April 7, from 7:30PM – 10PM. This is Queer Cinema History's first collaboration with YELLOW PERIL.About Queer Cinema HistoryQUEER CINEMA HISTORY is a project dedicated to the preservation of queer history in the form of film and video. In highlighting the products of queer cultural producers from across the world and throughout history, as well as exploring ways in which queer society is represented from the outside, Queer Cinema History aims to facilitate access to queer history and artistic tradition. For more information, visit Queer Cinema History on Instagram.