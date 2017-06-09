GEO Jobe to Share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2017 International Esri User Conference

Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, will be exhibiting and showcasing ArcGIS Online Solutions and Services including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, The GEO Powered Cloud, UAV Mapping Services and more at International ESRIUC - Booth #2438

-- GEO Jobe is pleased to announce the team will be attending and exhibiting once again at the 2017 Esri User Conference (July 9-14) San Diego Convention Center. GEO Jobe, exhibiting in Booth #2438, will be represented by management from the company's Nashville, TN office and the GEO Jobe R&D and development research center in Biloxi, MS.The GEO Jobe team will be available to answer questions, provide product demos, and discuss custom solutions built on the ArcGIS platform. Additionally, they will be sharing what's planned for the company's popular solutions including, the award winningAdmin Tools for ArcGIS Online (free, Pro, and for Portal),Mapfolio, GEO Powered Cloud, and new technologies. David Hansen, VP of Software Development, will be on hand to discuss GEO Jobe software development matters, partnership opportunities, and experiences with the ArcGIS Marketplace.Jeremy Weber, VP of Enterprise Solutions, will be available to answer questions about GEO Jobe's custom Enterprise scale solutions and GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions. This from Jeremy, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy will be there to share more with GIS professionals and Esri business partners on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions.The team will be available to answer questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. GEO Jobe has 4 licensed UAV pilots to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, campus planning, agriculture, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects!Planned Activities During ESRIUC:• GEO Jobe MapThis "Happy Hour" UC Kick-off Social - Meet and mingle with the GEO Jobe crew on Sunday July 9 from 5-7 PM. Join us for a brew and some Geo Conversation prior to a busy week. Drop by the New Leaf Restaurant Terrace, Hilton Gaslamp, 401 K Street. Please RSVP to https://goo.gl/forms/mIsI9yGxmNO27OIX2• GEO Jobe's David Hansen will be participating on the Esri Young Professional Network (YPN) panel discussion titled "Transforming Technology in your Organization"scheduled to take place Thursday July 13 noon-1 PM. (see agenda for location)• GEO Jobe swag - Stop by the GEO Jobe Booth #2438 (beside the Esri Startup Zone) to meet the team. We'll have some cool #MapThis contest give aways!About GEO JobeFounded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and MapLapse. Additionally, With a fleet of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV's, or drones) and 4 licensed pilots, GEO Jobe is now offering high resolution, low altitude orthophotography and 3D mapping services. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for 16 years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award.Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis