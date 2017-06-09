News By Tag
GEO Jobe to Share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2017 International Esri User Conference
Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, will be exhibiting and showcasing ArcGIS Online Solutions and Services including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, The GEO Powered Cloud, UAV Mapping Services and more at International ESRIUC - Booth #2438
The GEO Jobe team will be available to answer questions, provide product demos, and discuss custom solutions built on the ArcGIS platform. Additionally, they will be sharing what's planned for the company's popular solutions including, the award winningAdmin Tools for ArcGIS Online (free, Pro, and for Portal),Mapfolio, GEO Powered Cloud, and new technologies. David Hansen, VP of Software Development, will be on hand to discuss GEO Jobe software development matters, partnership opportunities, and experiences with the ArcGIS Marketplace.
Jeremy Weber, VP of Enterprise Solutions, will be available to answer questions about GEO Jobe's custom Enterprise scale solutions and GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions. This from Jeremy, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy will be there to share more with GIS professionals and Esri business partners on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions.
The team will be available to answer questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. GEO Jobe has 4 licensed UAV pilots to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, campus planning, agriculture, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects!
Planned Activities During ESRIUC:
• GEO Jobe MapThis "Happy Hour" UC Kick-off Social - Meet and mingle with the GEO Jobe crew on Sunday July 9 from 5-7 PM. Join us for a brew and some Geo Conversation prior to a busy week. Drop by the New Leaf Restaurant Terrace, Hilton Gaslamp, 401 K Street. Please RSVP to https://goo.gl/
• GEO Jobe's David Hansen will be participating on the Esri Young Professional Network (YPN) panel discussion titled "Transforming Technology in your Organization"
• GEO Jobe swag - Stop by the GEO Jobe Booth #2438 (beside the Esri Startup Zone) to meet the team. We'll have some cool #MapThis contest give aways!
