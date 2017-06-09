News By Tag
Liver Transplantation Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
By end user, hospitals and adult liver transplantation centers segments are expected to account for around 50% share in the global liver transplantation market. Based on treatment type, liver transplantation surgery is likely to register more than average CAGR over the forecast period owing to surgical techniques and innovations in living related liver transplantations.
Some of the key players in the market include Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thompson Surgical, Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A., Integra Life sciences, Digna Biotech, S.L., Isogenis, Inc., Allosource, RedHill Biopharma Ltd, Aetna and UCLA Transplantation Services.
Type of treatments Covered:
• Post-Surgery Anti-Rejection Treatment
o Sirolimus
o Prednisone
o Tacrolimus
o Azathioprine
o Cyclosporine
o Mycophenolate Mofetil
• Liver Transplantation Surgery
End Users Covered:
• Adult Liver Transplantation Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
