Liver Transplantation Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Liver Transplantation Market accounted for $XX million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% to reach $XX million by 2022. Development in treatments, increasing favoured reimbursement policies, rising incidence of Hepatitis A, B and C are the factors driving the market growth. Sufficient number of liver donors, increasing waiting list to get a new liver and length of hospital stay and its charge are restraining the market. North America leads the market for liver transplantation followed by the European countries. Since, the accessibility of liver donors is limited; the market is not yet well recognized in the developing markets such as India, China and others.

By end user, hospitals and adult liver transplantation centers segments are expected to account for around 50% share in the global liver transplantation market. Based on treatment type, liver transplantation surgery is likely to register more than average CAGR over the forecast period owing to surgical techniques and innovations in living related liver transplantations.

Some of the key players in the market include Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Thompson Surgical, Dompe Farmaceutici S.p.A., Integra Life sciences, Digna Biotech, S.L., Isogenis, Inc., Allosource, RedHill Biopharma Ltd, Aetna and UCLA Transplantation Services.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/liver-transplantation-m...

Type of treatments Covered:
• Post-Surgery Anti-Rejection Treatment
o Sirolimus
o Prednisone
o Tacrolimus
o Azathioprine
o Cyclosporine
o Mycophenolate Mofetil
• Liver Transplantation Surgery

End Users Covered:
• Adult Liver Transplantation Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Hospitals

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/liver-transplantation-market

