June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Enterprise Sentinel And Arclabs Announce Strategic Partnership

 
 
WINNIPEG, Manitoba - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Arclabs Incorporated and Enterprise Sentinel are excited to announce a compelling, strategic partnership where Arclabs will integrate the Enterprise Sentinel – DynaMatrics authentication system to ensure security to their internal operations portal. Arclabs will start promoting, selling and distributing Enterprise Sentinel's DynaMatrics multi-factor authentication solution to new and existing clients.

Ken Kotowich, Chairman & CEO of Enterprise Sentinel stated: "We are pleased that we joined the Arclabs team. Their technology and marketing prowess, combined with their innovative approach to solving business technology challenges is impressive. This alliance will help both our organizations in driving our sales growth. Together, we make an unbeatable team!"

Kevin Quiring, Arclabs President & Founder commented: "We are pleased to inaugurate our business partnership with Enterprise Sentinel. The DynaMatrics authentication system is user friendly, efficient and exceedingly secure. We are excited to add this functionality to Arclabs Projects and offer it to new prospective clients in the near future."

About Arclabs Inc.
Arclabs is a Software Development Company specializing in applying data science and ai technologies to real world problems and products. Our secure, dedicated team evaluates, categorizes, and annotates data to deliver consistent and accurate solutions. Arclabs offers  custom development solutions to users around the world with successful projects in data analytics, eCommerce, web, iOS, Android, security solutions and more. For more information, visit Arclabs (https://arclabsonline.com/) today.

About Enterprise Sentinel Authentication
Enterprise Sentinel is a high technology security solutions provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost effective and reliable software, tools and systems. For more information, visit Enterprise Sentinel (http://www.esauth.com).

End
