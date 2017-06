SRW Technologies – New Design Award – Mobile Technology

SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.

Andrew Liu

Andrew Liu

-- SRW-Technologies is the leading wireless charging company.SRW-Technologies is proud to announce its latest Design Award, partnering with one of South Korea's largest smartphone manufacturers.SRW-Technologies latest design award puts the company one step closer to the mainstream consumer markets by leveraging the vast knowledge and understanding of one of the top 5 mobile/ electronic gadget manufacturers in Asia.We have provided our new technology partner with our proprietary IP, as they look to enhance their current product range with H.A.P.E.C.S™or Home Automated Power Electrical Conveyance System. The partnership will increase our market exposure and, in turn look to solidify our technology within this given market, one which is estimated to be worth over $1.6tn in 2018.Our new Asian partnership will significantly increase our company exposure, partnering with entities that are global household names is a key strategy SRW-Technologies is continuing to develop as our product draws closer to a full scale implementation.Whilst H.A.P.E.C.S™is the main application with this design award, our A.P.E.C.S™ applications have also been discussed, allowing for a further development on the industrial side of the business due to new manufacturing processes potentially being required with the H.A.P.E.C.S™application in this instance.SRW-Technologies will continue to push the boundaries of wireless charging and in doing so drive forward with our expansion plans.To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/A.P.E.C.S™ visit our website, www.srw-technologies.com