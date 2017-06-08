News By Tag
SRW Technologies – New Design Award – Mobile Technology
SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
SRW-Technologies is proud to announce its latest Design Award, partnering with one of South Korea's largest smartphone manufacturers.
SRW-Technologies latest design award puts the company one step closer to the mainstream consumer markets by leveraging the vast knowledge and understanding of one of the top 5 mobile/ electronic gadget manufacturers in Asia.
We have provided our new technology partner with our proprietary IP, as they look to enhance their current product range with H.A.P.E.C.S™
Our new Asian partnership will significantly increase our company exposure, partnering with entities that are global household names is a key strategy SRW-Technologies is continuing to develop as our product draws closer to a full scale implementation.
Whilst H.A.P.E.C.S™
SRW-Technologies will continue to push the boundaries of wireless charging and in doing so drive forward with our expansion plans.
To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/
Contact
Andrew Liu
***@srw-technologies.com
