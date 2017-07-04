 
Industry News





SRW Technologies – New Design Award – Factory Installation in Shenzhen

SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
 
 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - July 10, 2017 - PRLog -- SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.

SRW-Technologies is the leading wireless charging company.

Today, 10th July 2017, SRW-Technologies can announce another partnership which will see A.P.E.C.S™

fully installed within one of China's largest mobile phone and electronic gadgets design and manufacturing companies based out of Zhuhai.

Initially the installation will be solely within the company's headquarters and will predominantly be used to service several administrative departments, including the marketing and design sections. The company promotes a 'connected' philosophy and as such provides all its employees with tablets and smartphones for company and personal use. A.P.E.C.S™ is being deployed with the intention of maintaining portable device power levels in this environment.

The partnership is seen as a step forward in placing both H.A.P.E.C.S™ and A.P.E.C.S™ within a company that not only will greatly benefit from the technology, but will also have the full understanding of how the technology works, its implementation and usability and therefore will look to expand its own product ranges with the technology in mind. There is also the opportunity to roll out A.P.E.C.S™ in their new manufacturing facility based out of Shenzhen, so this deployment at their headquarters is seen as a significant step towards a full integration of both technologies within their ideal applications.

The installation is due to take place over the course of the next few weeks and should be fully operational by the start of August 2017.

SRW-Technologies will continue to push the boundaries of wireless charging and in doing so drive forward with our expansion plans.

To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/ A.P.E.C.S™ visit our website, www.srw-technologies.com.

Contact
Andrew Liu
***@srw-technologies.com
Source:SRW Technologies Limited
Email:***@srw-technologies.com Email Verified
