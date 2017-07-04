News By Tag
SRW Technologies – New Design Award – Factory Installation in Shenzhen
SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
SRW-Technologies is the leading wireless charging company.
Today, 10th July 2017, SRW-Technologies can announce another partnership which will see A.P.E.C.S™
fully installed within one of China's largest mobile phone and electronic gadgets design and manufacturing companies based out of Zhuhai.
Initially the installation will be solely within the company's headquarters and will predominantly be used to service several administrative departments, including the marketing and design sections. The company promotes a 'connected' philosophy and as such provides all its employees with tablets and smartphones for company and personal use. A.P.E.C.S™ is being deployed with the intention of maintaining portable device power levels in this environment.
The partnership is seen as a step forward in placing both H.A.P.E.C.S™
The installation is due to take place over the course of the next few weeks and should be fully operational by the start of August 2017.
SRW-Technologies will continue to push the boundaries of wireless charging and in doing so drive forward with our expansion plans.
To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/
Contact
Andrew Liu
***@srw-technologies.com
End
