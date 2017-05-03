 
May 2017





SRW Technologies Anounces Latest Design Award - Healthcare Sector

SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
 
 
CENTRAL, Hong Kong - May 9, 2017 - PRLog -- SRW-Technologies is proud to announce its latest Healthcare sector design award, bringing A.P.E.C.S™ one step closer to the mass market by providing our manufacturing partners with our proprietary technology to be incorporated within existing healthcare devices.

As of May 8, several engineers have been seconded to one of our partners in the US, a major healthcare monitoring device manufacturer, with the sole intention of integrating our latest working version of our A.P.E.C.S™ technology.

Our engineers will be working closely with lead designers and product engineers whilst feasibility and production evaluations take place. Working side by side with one of the largest suppliers of medical monitoring device manufacturers, we hope to show how A.P.E.C.S™ can transform their current range of devices and ultimately bring wireless charging into the healthcare sector.

As with all design awards, this is a fact finding stage for SRW-Technologies and the agreements we have in place afford us the ability to forge a long lasting partnership with one of the best companies in the US to help us gain experience within this sector and establish other avenues and partnerships to pursue.

Over the course of the next six months we will enhance our relationships with several leading healthcare manufacturers, globally, utilizing the experience gained with our current partnership to Beta test the latest version of A.P.E.C.S™ enabling us to significantly advance our timetable of product rollout.

History:

A.P.E.C.S™ is SRW-Technologies industrial application. Looking to streamline and minimize power charging requirements within industry and manufacturing.

A.P.E.C.S™ has already been implemented in several Shenzhen production facilities whereby it is undergoing significant testing and integration with our proprietary technology affording our partners the ability to maximize on space and utilities when planning production line changes or upgrades.

Hailing from Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen with a Public Relations office in Hong Kong, SRW-Technologies is ideally placed to drive their technology forward. Shenzhen is renowned as a manufacturing region and with our partners locally and globally we have been able to place our product within several production facilities to enable us to 'Real-World' test the technology and its abilities, providing valuable data and feedback.

To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/ A.P.E.C.S™ visit our website to receive a brochure.

Coming Soon…

Over the course of the next few weeks we will be releasing our new website, www.srw-technologies.com to the public. This will be our portal to showcase our technology and offer insight into its applications.

