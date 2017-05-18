News By Tag
SRW Technologies - Moving into Second Round of Financing
SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
The success of its initial fund raising and the subsequent partnerships that transpired have been very significant in how we have approached this next phase.
Having previously only looked to Asian resources, we have now been courted by several European and US institutions who have shown interest in assisting us with our progression to being a fully listed company.
This shows great faith in the proprietary products of SRW-Technologies and where we are able to take the company.
Whilst we are still in the negotiation stages of this financing round, we expect several 'Letters of Intent' to be submitted over the course of the next few months which will enable us to push forward with our expansion plans.
By selecting financial institutions outside of Asia we will massively benefit from the additional technology partners that will come hand in hand with the new relationships we will forge, thus increasing the exposure of both H.A.P.E.C.S™
Once again we would like to thank our financial partners who have succeeded in taking SRW-Technologies Limited to this next level and we look forward to moving on to the next stage of our company's future.
Hailing from Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen with a Public Relations office in Hong Kong, SRW-Technologies is ideally placed to drive their technology forward. Shenzhen is renowned as a manufacturing region and with our partners locally and globally we have been able to place our product within several production facilities to enable us to 'Real-World' test the technology and its abilities, providing valuable data and feedback.
To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/
Visit www.srw-technologies.com for more information.
Andrew Liu
***@srw-technologies.com
