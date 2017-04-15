 
Industry News





Introducing SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S

SRW-Technologies is pushing the boundaries of people's assumptions about how power can be transmitted by bringing whole area wireless charging closer to a reality.
 
 
CENTRAL DISTRICT, Hong Kong - April 21, 2017 - PRLog -- SRW-Technologies is the leading wireless charging company.

Striving to bring wireless charging to the home and industry, SRW-Technologies' main products, H.A.P.E.C.S™ and A.P.E.C.S™ are both leading the technology forward by partnering with major manufacturers to bring the technology to market.

H.A.P.E.C.S™ or Home Automated Power Electrical Conveyance System, is designed to be placed within the home and charge multiple devices, wirelessly. With an expected range of 40-45ft the technology is being licensed to several global electronic companies with a view of incorporating the system in many products, specifically items that fall within the Internet of Things (IoT).

Having proven H.A.P.E.C.S™ on a research and practical scale, it is now time to implement the technology and moved forward with further design and build phases set to continue throughout 2017.

A.P.E.C.S™ is SRW-Technologies industrial application. Looking to streamline and minimize power charging requirements within industry and manufacturing.

A.P.E.C.S™ has already been implement in several Shenzhen production facilities whereby it is undergoing significant testing and integration with our proprietary technology affording our partners the ability to maximize on space and utilities when planning production line changes or upgrades.

Hailing from Southern University of Science and Technology in Shenzhen with a Public Relations office in Hong Kong, SRW-Technologies is ideally placed to drive their technology forward. Shenzhen is renowned as a manufacturing region and with our partners locally and globally we have been able to place our product within several production facilities to enable us to 'Real-World' test the technology and its abilities, providing valuable data and feedback.

To find out more about SRW-Technologies and H.A.P.E.C.S™/ A.P.E.C.S™ visit our website to receive a brochure.

Coming Soon…

Over the course of the next few weeks we will be releasing our new website, www.srw-technologies.com to the public. This will be our portal to showcase our technology and offer insight into its applications.

Contact
Andrew Liu
***@srw-technologies.com
SRW-Tech Public Relations
***@srw-technologies.com
SRW Technologies Asia, Wireless Charging Technology, Shenzhen Science University
Technology
Central District - Hong Kong Island - Hong Kong
