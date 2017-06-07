New Product Release From INSTOCK Wireless Components, Inc

The World's Best Power Dividers...The Industry's Best Prices.

--– INSTOCK Wireless Components, Inc is pleased to announce the latest addition to our product line, model PD1060. The PD1060 6-way, N Female (Jack), power divider (splitter) combiner is ideal for a wide range of wireless radio frequency microwave applications on both transmit and receive sides, ranging from amplifier combining & receiver dividing to antenna splitting, and is deployed worldwide in networks encompassing 700 MHz Public Safety Band, 800 MHz cellular, GSM 850, 900, 1800 & 1900, PCS 1900, 1 GHz to 2 GHz L-Band, GPS, W-CDMA-3G, UMTS, TETRA, RFID, IEEE802.11b/g, 2.45 GHz ISM, Wi Fi and 2.3 GHz & 2.5 GHz WiMAX.PD1060 is an RF broadband, 6 way, power divider, power combiner furnished with type-N female coaxial connectors. All wireless band frequencies from 698-2700 MHz are covered with optimal performance. Max microwave input power levels up to 40 watts can be handled in both power splitter and power combiner applications.The heart of the unit is a precision designed and etched Wilkinson type microstrip circuit on a low loss, high frequency, dielectric substrate. The Wilkinson microstrip circuit passes DC current to all ports making it ideal for use in active systems. Power splitter dividers passing DC to select ports and blocking DC to others are also available. Electrical performance is highlighted by 1.1 dB max insertion loss (above the 7.78 dB power split), 18 dB min isolation, 1.40:1 max input VSWR and 1.20:1 max output VSWR. Equal power split and balance is displayed by 0.3 dB max amplitude balance and 5 degrees max phase balance. Narrow band RF performance over your frequency range may be even better.Mechanical features include precision CNC turned, brass, N type female coaxial connectors with tri alloy plating to insure tarnish resistance and low PIM operation. Connector pins are gold plated phosphor bronze for reliability and low contact resistance. Virgin electrical grade PTFE support insulators captivate the contact pins enabling trouble free coaxial connector mating. Long term operation and superior shielding is maintained by the rugged CNC machined aluminum housing with yellow iridite finish. Secure mounting is provided by two 0.125" diameter (3.18 mm) through holes.Sales Engineers are available by phone or email Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 6:30PM EST. Same day shipping on orders placed by 6:30PM EST. Thousands of units shipping from stock...get a price quote today.