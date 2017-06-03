INSTOCK Wireless New Product Release: BT4120

The World's Best Power Dividers...The Industry's Best Prices.

--– INSTOCK Wireless Components, Inc is pleased to announce the latest addition to our product line, model BT4120. This high-isolation, 50 ohm coaxial bias tee is ideal for injecting up to 1.5 Amps of DC current into your RF transmission line. This SMA female bias t is typically used to power a remote amplifier or active antenna. Best-in-class performance from 10-4000 Mhz and your RF+DC application.BT4120 is a Bias Tee (also called a Bias T) 3-port device with SMA female coaxial connectors that is ideal for injecting DC current into your RF transmission line, typically used for remotely powering a low-noise amplifier or active antenna. Covering all applications within the 10 MHz to 4 GHz range, this Bias T can pass up to 2 Amps of DC current with excellent electrical performance.The heart of the unit is a precision designed and etched microstrip circuit on a low-loss, high-frequency, dielectric substrate. Electrical performance is highlighted by 0.3 dB max insertion loss, 40 dB min RF-DC isolation, and 1.20:1 max VSWR. Narrow band RF performance over your frequency range may be even better. 100W max RF input power, 100V max DC voltage, and 1.5 Amp max DC current ensures optimal performance for all of your DC-injection requirements.The BT4120's T-Style housing allows convenient coaxial cable access to all connector ports. Mechanical features include precision CNC, brass, 50 ohm SMA female coaxial connectors with tri allow plating to ensure tarnish resistance and low PIM operation. Connector pins are gold plated beryllium copper for reliability and low contact resistance.Virgin electrical grade PTFE support insulators captivate the contact pins enabling trouble free coaxial connector mating. Long term operation and superior shielding is assured by the rugged CNC machined aluminum housing with clear chemical film finish. Secure mounting is provided by two 0.125" dia (3.18 mm) through holes. RoHS construction includes no-lead solder and a finish free of hexavalent chromium.Sales Engineers are available by phone or email Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 6:30PM EST. Same day shipping on orders placed by 6:30PM EST. Thousands of units shipping from stock...get a price quote today.