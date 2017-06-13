INSTOCK Wireless New Product Release: GPSL10

The World's Best Power Dividers...The Industry's Best Prices.

Contact

Mike Davo

***@instockwireless.com Mike Davo

End

--– INSTOCK Wireless Components, Inc is pleased to announce the latest addition to our product line, model GPSL10. This passive coaxial splitter offers unparalleled performance in GPS / GLONASS (GNSS) / Galileo, BeiDou (BDSS), and IRNSS antenna / signal splitting applications.Model PSL10 is a two way, passive, GPS signal splitter ideal for splitting a GPS antenna signal between two receivers while providing a DC current path to power a remotely located active GPS antenna from one receiver while blocking the DC path from the other. Max voltage rating at the DC blocked port is 10 VDC; maximum current rating is 50 mA. Furnished with SMA female connectors all ports. Being a "micro-sized"splitter, GPSL10 weighs only 21 grams and is suitable for applications requiring low-weight parts.The heart of the unit is a precision designed and etched Wilkinson type microstrip circuit on a low loss, high frequency, dielectric substrate. Electrical performance is highlighted by 0.3 dB max insertion loss (above the -3.01 dB power split), 18 dB min isolation, 1.25:1 max input VSWR and 1.15:1 max output port VSWR. Equal power split and symmetry is displayed by 0.1 dB amplitude balance and 2 degrees phase balance. Narrow band RF performance over your frequency range may be even better. See 2 way GPS splitter test sweeps for details. DC block is specially designed to be RF transparent with negligible effect on performance.Mechanical features include precision CNC, brass, 50 ohm SMA female coaxial connectors with tri alloy plating to ensure tarnish resistance and low PIM operation.Connector pins are gold plated beryllium copper for reliability and lowcontact resistance. Virgin electrical grade PTFE support insulators captivate the contact pins enabling trouble free coaxial connector mating. Long term operation and superior shielding is assured by the rugged CNC machined aluminum housing with clear chemical film finish. Secure mounting is provided by two 0.125" dia (3.18 mm) through holes. RoHS construction includes no-lead solder and a finish free of hexavalent chromium.Sales Engineers are available by phone or email Monday through Friday, 8:00AM - 6:30PM EST. Same day shipping on orders placed by 6:30PM EST. Thousands of units shipping from stock...get a price quote today.