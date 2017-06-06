News By Tag
Monmouth County Seniors Get Fit At Local Gym
Senior Fit Club at Ultimate Fitness gym in Monmouth County helps seniors get fit with a personal trainer.
The Senior Fit Club meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am for thirty minutes. A personal trainer takes the group through light resistance training, body weight movements, functional training and offers education about the different machines at the gym and how to use them. To participate, seniors pay just $5.00 per training session.
Exercise is part of the prescription for a longer life and a better quality of life. Strength and resistance training helps us maintain our muscle mass and improve bone density. Exercise helps us manage stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, fight osteoporosis, stabilize joints and more.
To learn more about the Senior Fit Club exercise program at Ultimate Fitness gym in Monmouth County, please visit http://ultimatefitnesstrainingcenter.com/
Ultimate Fitness is a 24 hour gym in NJ offering personal training, group training, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, cycle classes and more.
Stacey Albert
Ultimate Fitness & Ultimate Fit Zone
***@ultimatefitzone.com
