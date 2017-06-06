 
June 2017





Monmouth County Seniors Get Fit At Local Gym

Senior Fit Club at Ultimate Fitness gym in Monmouth County helps seniors get fit with a personal trainer.
 
OCEAN, N.J. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Monmouth County senior citizens can now get fit and strong with the help of local personal trainers at Ultimate Fitness Training Center.  The 24 hour gym in NJ has introduced its 'Senior FIt Club', a training club for members 65 and older supervised and directed by a personal trainer.

The Senior Fit Club meets every Tuesday and Thursday at 11am for thirty minutes. A personal trainer takes the group through light resistance training, body weight movements, functional training and offers education about the different machines at the gym and how to use them.  To participate, seniors pay just $5.00 per training session.

Exercise is part of the prescription for a longer life and a better quality of life. Strength and resistance training helps us maintain our muscle mass and improve bone density.  Exercise helps us manage stress, reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke, fight osteoporosis, stabilize joints and more.

To learn more about the Senior Fit Club exercise program at Ultimate Fitness gym in Monmouth County, please visit http://ultimatefitnesstrainingcenter.com/seniors

Ultimate Fitness is a 24 hour gym in NJ offering personal training, group training, nutrition counseling, massage therapy, cycle classes and more.

