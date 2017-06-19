 
CycleFit, Spin + Boot Camp, Debuts at Monmouth County Gym

CycleFit in Monmouth County takes participants on and off the spin bikes with short bursts of boot camp stations, including tire flipping, burpees, wall balls and more, in-between.
 
OCEAN, N.J. - June 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Spin class just got a little more exciting at Ultimate Fitness in Monmouth County.  Instead of spending an hour on the bikes, CycleFit takes participants through short bursts of cycling sessions interrupted by thirty to sixty second periods of boot camp stations.

Cyclers must ride their way up hills, through sand and sprints before hopping off the bike to face punishing burpees, wall balls, ball slams, tire flips, the sledge hammer, battle ropes, sprints and more. The entire class lasts about 45 minutes, which seems to be just fine for participants who finish the workout drenched in sweat.

Bonnie Cioppa is the instructor of CycleFit at Ultimate Fitness and says, "This is a great endurance workout that will challenge your cardio capabilities to the next level.  Boot camp stations help to break up time on the bike without losing any of the workout challenge people crave from spin.  Another plus of adding the boot camp stations is that it creates the opportunity to also work the upper body and core."

Take a look at the class in action by visiting the gym's websit: http://ultimatefitnesstrainingcenter.com/2017/cyclefit-de...

Ultimate Fitness is a 24 hour gym in Monmouth County.  To learn more about the new CycleFit class please send an email to the gym: UFTrainingCenter1540 @ gmail.com

Contact
Stacey Albert
Ultimate Fitness Training Center
732-531-3586
***@gmail.com
Source:TCR Marketing
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Spin, Boot Camp
Industry:Health
Location:Ocean - New Jersey - United States
