Boot Camp Fitness in Monmouth County Introduces New Rogue Echo Bike

The high intensity workouts at Monmouth County's most popular boot camp just got more intense. Circuit workouts now include intervals on Rogue's Echo Bike.
 
 
Listed Under

OCEAN, N.J. - June 3, 2018 - PRLog -- The most popular boot camp at the Jersey Shore is heating things up this summer with the introduction of Rogue's Echo Bike to their circuit fitness program.  Ultimate Fit Zone, know for their high intensity workouts, has just introduced members to the dreaded fan bike, also known as 'the misery machine'.  Although the bike produces brutal workouts, clients say it's the addictive results that keeps them coming back for more.

Fan bikes are popular because they burn the maximum amount of calories in a minimum amount of time.  Engaging both the user's upper and lower body, the Echo bike can tone, sculpt and tighten one's body from head to toe. This concept of fast paced, highly efficient workouts is the hallmark of the boot camp programs at Ultimate Fit Zone.

The Echo bike debuted in their IT 360 boot camp.  This is their signature circuit boot camp where participants tough their way through high intensity stations of exercises such as battle ropes, sled pushing, kettle bell swings, and now, the Echo bike.  The workout also includes low intensity, muscle isolating exercises using TRX straps, dumbbells and body weight movements.  The combination of low and high intensity training in one workout has been hailed as the most effective way to burn fat and lose weight.  Ultimate Fit Zone combines these programs with their nutrition focused weight loss programs that teach clients how to prepare and eat healthy meals that taste great and yield weight loss results.

For more information on the IT 360 boot camp and to see a video of the workout in action, visit the Monmouth County gym's website at http://ultimatefitzone.com/monmouth-county-circuit-boot-camp-fitness-class/

Contact:
Stacey Albert
Owner, Nutritionist, Coach
Ultimate Fit Zone
http://ultimatefitzone.com (http://ultimatefitzone.com/monmouth-county-circuit-boot-camp-fitness-class/)

Stacey Albert
***@ultimatefitzone.com
Source:Ultimate Fit Zone
Email:***@ultimatefitzone.com Email Verified
