Boot Camp Gym in Monmouth County Offers New Training Option
The cross training boot camp gym in Monmouth County now offers a spin program in addition to their high intensity interval training programs.
Cross trainers already love the ZONE 360, T 360 (TRX) and HEAT programs offered at the boot camp gym located Ocean. Now they can take their fitness to another level by including challenging spin classes in their weekly training regimen.
The spin program is led by personal trainer Bonnie Cioppa. Her high energy spin programs take riders through various challenging courses and she includes arm work with dumbbels in her Pump & Spin program. This gives riders a chance to get off the bike and incorporate upper body training. The lastest spin craze to debut at Ultimate Fit Zone is CycleFit. Riders participate in bursts of cardio on the spin bikes interrupted by high intensity boot camp stations that include tire flipping, burpees, push ups, planks, ball slams and more. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy CycleFit outside for the summer.
For more information about training at Ultimate Fit Zone please visit their website at http://ultimatefitzone.com/
Stacey Albert
732-428-2111
***@ultimatefitzone.com
