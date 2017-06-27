 
News By Tag
* Boot Camp
* Fitness
* Gym
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fitness
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ocean
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


Boot Camp Gym in Monmouth County Offers New Training Option

The cross training boot camp gym in Monmouth County now offers a spin program in addition to their high intensity interval training programs.
 
OCEAN, N.J. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Ultimate Fit Zone, a popular cross training boot camp gym in Monmouth County, has introduced a new training option to their fitness loving clientele.  Spin, Pump & Spin and CycleFit are the newest fitness programs to be added to their lineup of high intensity interval training.

Cross trainers already love the ZONE 360, T 360 (TRX) and HEAT programs  offered at the boot camp gym located Ocean.  Now they can take their fitness to another level by including challenging spin classes in their weekly training regimen.

The spin program is led by personal trainer Bonnie Cioppa.  Her high energy spin programs take riders through various challenging courses and she includes arm work with dumbbels in her Pump & Spin program.  This gives riders a chance to get off the bike and incorporate upper body training.  The lastest spin craze to debut at Ultimate Fit Zone is CycleFit.  Riders participate in bursts of cardio on the spin bikes interrupted by high intensity boot camp stations that include tire flipping, burpees, push ups, planks, ball slams and more.  Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy CycleFit outside for the summer.

For more information about training at Ultimate Fit Zone please visit their website at http://ultimatefitzone.com/memberships/

Contact
Stacey Albert
732-428-2111
***@ultimatefitzone.com
End
Source:TCR Marketing
Email:***@ultimatefitzone.com Email Verified
Tags:Boot Camp, Fitness, Gym
Industry:Fitness
Location:Ocean - New Jersey - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Creative Resource News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share