TCVN Startup Pitch Competition at OC Innovation Week - Survivor™ XI Crowns FemTech Founders
46 Founders took the stage at OC Innovation Week to pitch, connect, and compete for capital — with two groundbreaking women-led femtech startups earning top honors. Plus, OG Arabian Prince N.W.A. announces $150M fund
By: Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN)
This year's Survivor was the most impactful in its 11-year history — not only in size and visibility, but in advancing TCVN's mission to help founders become fundable and amplifying the role of innovation in Orange County's economic future.
Women Led Startups in FemTech Take the Lead
After three rounds of competition, two women-led femtech startups emerged as finalists:
Winner: Ikram Guerd, CMO of Aspivix, a Swiss femtech company developing next-gen gynecological devices
Runner-Up: Kamola Mir, Founder of Lidavex, a U.S.-based femtech startup aiming to make childbirth safer for moms and babies
Both finalists impressed the panel of investors with their traction, clarity, and mission-driven innovation.
200+ Guests. 46 Founders. Three Rounds. One Survivor.
Survivor kicked off with an open-mic Lightning Round where 46 founders pitched their companies in 30 seconds each — a first-come, first-served opportunity that captured the raw energy of the local ecosystem. From there, 12 semifinalists pitched in front of a panel of seasoned judges, with the top three advancing to the final round for a shot at the Golden Skull, cash prize, and a coveted Fast Pitch slot at Octane's main stage.
Keynote: OG Arabian Prince Announces $150M WYA Fund
Hip hop legend and tech entrepreneur OG Arabian Prince delivered a highly anticipated fireside chat with Tony Crisp, TCVN interim President and CEO of CRISPx brand marketing agency, officially announcing the launch of the INOV8 Capital WYA Fund, a new $150M venture fund focused on underrepresented entrepreneurs. The moment brought national attention to the Survivor stage and underscored OC's growing role in inclusive innovation.
Announcing WINGZ™ a new TCVN program to have impact in the OC community by helping high net worth individuals to become angel investors
During the event, Isabelle Bart (Impact Innovator) and Dr. A. Cathleen Greiner (OC Regional Director of Business & Entrepreneurship for California Community Colleges) introduced WINGZ, TCVN's next major event coming this Fall. WINGZ will be a first-of-its-
"WINGZ will help us create more Orange Unicorns — by making bets on early-stage Founders (when they need it most) so they survive, thrive, and stay here in Orange County. You will be surprised to see what Founders can do with $10,000 to $100,000 checks." said Bart.
Greiner added, "We must not only support founders but also develop the next wave of funders. WINGZ is where that transformation begins by activating new high net worth individuals who are looking to make an impact in our community with their capital by becoming first-time Funders."
The initiative complements TCVN's ongoing commitment to ecosystem-building by addressing a critical gap: turning community champions into capital deployers. Whether you're a founder looking to understand how investors think or a future funder seeking your first check-writing opportunity, WINGZ will be the launchpad.
Live from the Floor: The LabX Venture Science Podcast
Survivor XI also featured a live podcast hosted by Chip Parker of LabX Ventures®, where founders and judges sat down for candid interviews during the event. Hosted on-site at The Cove, the Venture Science Podcast captured raw, behind-the-scenes perspectives from investors, innovators, and pitch participants — turning the competition into a media and storytelling experience. These interviews will be released as a special OCIW podcast series and will serve as an audio time capsule of the region's most promising ideas and the people behind them.
What the Community Is Saying
"I had an incredible time pitching #Carevix by Aspivix, our innovation replacing a 100-year-old traumatic tool still used today in gynecology. The energy in the room was electric!"
— Ikram Guerd, Founder/CMO of Aspivix™ and Winner of Survivor XI
"A heartfelt thank you to TCVN for organizing this amazing pitch event and bringing together founders, funders, and innovators passionate about building the future in OC. Survivor had a ton of energy and enthusiasm!"
— John Wiet, Director of Octane SBDC Launchpad Accelerator
"The TCVN Survivor pitch event was outstanding, and I hope it can expand at OC Innovation Week next year."
— Errol Arkilic, Chief Innovation Officer UC Irvine
"Attending Survivor XI was a front-row seat to the next wave of innovation… it was inspiring to see how funders and founders are coming together to shape the future. Excited to support and empower this next generation of founders"
— Teresa Tate, Co-Chair, U.S. Emerging Companies & Venture Capital Group at Reed Smith Law Firm LLP
"So much talent and excitement in one room. It was an honor to be a judge during the semi-final round choosing the top 3 winning pitches."
— Farrah N. Khan, Former Mayor of Irvine
"TCVN is proud to play a key role in this ecosystem, and OC Innovation Week amplifies our ongoing commitment to building bridges between Founders and the resources they require."
— Tony Crisp, interim President of TCVN and CEO of CRISPx brand marketing agency
Esteemed Judges:
OG Arabian Prince NWA (iNov8 Capital), John Wiet (Octane OC LaunchPad SBDC), Shaun Sanders, J.D. (VentureCraft, Inc.), Pat Hwang (TCA Venture Group Orange County), David Friedman (TCA Venture Group Orange County), Farrah N. Khan (Quantum eMotion and CerraCap Cares), Stephanie Granato (Capitalaxōn)
Thank You to Our Sponsors
UC Irvine • UCI Beall Applied Innovation @ the Cove • UCI ANTrepreneur Center • Octane OC • 10-8 Systems • LabX Ventures® • The Eli Home • 7th Studios • CRISPx • Irvine Valley College • OC Startup Council • LYNX Enterprise • The Smart Tarp Co. • Startup Steroid • TCA Venture Group • InVitro Capital • Granato Law Office • Master Key IP • VentureCraft • Santana Snacks • TiE Angels • Chapman University • Founders Flow • OneDigital • Persuasive Business Plans • CerraCap Cares • Impact Innovator
About TCVN
Tech Coast Venture Network™ (TCVN™) is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a nonprofit support organization on a mission to help create economic and social impact by helping first-time founders become fundable. We're positioned "between the i's" — idea and investment — and help Founders become PitchPolished™
Become a Lifetime Member for $20.84 per year at: tcvn.org/join
