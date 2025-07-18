Follow on Google News
Reed Smith LLP Joins TCVN as Title Sponsor to Support SoCal's Next Generation of Startup Founders
By: Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN)
This strategic alliance marks a major milestone for both organizations, furthering their shared mission to empower innovation, build stronger founder ecosystems, and support underrepresented entrepreneurs across Southern California.
"Reed Smith has long been a trusted partner to the innovation community, and we're thrilled to welcome them as TCVN's Title Sponsor," said Tony Crisp, TCVN President. "This partnership is about more than just brand alliance. Reed Smith is rolling up their sleeves to help founders navigate critical legal decisions, prepare for funding, and scale strategically."
"We are excited to support an organization where early-stage innovators can access the critical resources and connections they need to bring their vision to life." said Teresa Tate, Partner at Reed Smith and Co-Chair of the firm's U.S. Emerging Companies & Venture Capital practice. "TCVN has been a cornerstone of Orange County's tech ecosystem for four decades, which aligns seamlessly with our shared goals of innovation, collaboration, and community impact."
What This Partnership Brings:
As TCVN's Title Sponsor, Reed Smith will receive premier brand exposure across all signature events, digital platforms, and marketing materials throughout the year. More importantly, their team of legal experts will play a hands-on role in delivering workshops, office hours, and educational content on startup law, venture deals, and best practices for early-stage growth.
The partnership also helps expand access to programs like InvestorReady™
About TCVN
Founded in 1984, Tech Coast Venture Network (TCVN) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping early-stage entrepreneurs become fundable. Through live events, pitch competitions, accelerator prep, and a growing lifetime membership network, TCVN connects founders with the right people, resources, and investors at the right time. TCVN's core values, Founders First, Relationships over Transactions, and Community over Competition, guide everything it does. Visit www.tcvn.org/
About Reed Smith LLP
Reed Smith is a dynamic international law firm dedicated to helping clients move their businesses forward. With an inclusive culture and innovative mindset, we deliver smarter, more creative legal services that drive better outcomes for our clients. Our deep industry knowledge, long-standing relationships and collaborative structure make us the go-to partner for complex disputes, transactions and regulatory matters. Our team of 3,000 people (including more than 1,600 lawyers) operate across more than 30 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia to drive progress for our clients, for ourselves and for our communities. Our Emerging Companies and Venture Capital practice is a trusted partner for innovators at every stage of the venture life cycle, and we partner with founders, start-ups, and investors to help build the next generation of market leaders. Learn more at www.reedsmith.com
