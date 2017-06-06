News By Tag
SBR Consulting Announces New Website and Expanded Services
SBR Consulting Has Added New Services and Offerings for Their Clients.
The company will be adding coaching and recruiting/staffing as an added service to client companies along with their current consulting services.
The new website has a clean and uncluttered look and an improved functionality, as well as being content rich and providing quality information to both client and candidate alike. It is focused on the company's mission of providing the best in information to both client and candidate and helping to match up the ideal client and candidate to the benefit of both entities. The website can be seen at www.sbrconsulting.solutions.
Jim Grebe, CEO of SBR Consulting commented "We're very excited about the new site and about our expanded offerings to our clients. The new content provides great information for customers, partners and the media, as well as prospective candidates. We believe that this new site and our added services will allow us to give our visitors the best possible experience as we continue to grow and improve our presence in the marketplace."
He further added "After serving as a consultant and advisor for more than thirty years, I am excited to be officially launching our Recruitment, Staffing, and Coaching services. These services are not new to me., I have always provided them as adjunct to advising and consulting my many clients. The formalization of the services allows me to achieve a goal of reaching more people on a personal level. My mission is to find talented people in search of the best employment situation and match them to hiring companies that do not view human beings as commodities to be traded. I want to promote great people and help good companies make the right hiring choices. Finally, I want to help individuals and companies unlock the potential that lives inside everyone and to allow them to find real dignity and quality of life by discovering that unique blend of emotion, intellect, and will in each person."
The new SBR Consulting site will be regularly updated with new IT market news, job growth information as well as client news, company news and tips for candidates.
The business of SBR is to optimize and provide for the growth of client companies by offering them the best and brightest of talent and ensuring a positive long term experience for both client and candidate.
To review the new website, navigate to https://www.sbrconsulting.solutions. For more information about the offerings of SBR Consulting or to speak to Mr Grebe you may email or phone him at 972-261-4377.
SBR Consulting Solutions
972-261-4377
***@sbrconsulting.solutioms
