iPad™ Celebrates its 10th Anniversary with New Release

Cloud Storage for the Home, Family & Business Announces New Services and Website
 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - Oct. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- RXD Media, LLC announces the latest version of iPad™ and an all new and updated iPad™ website to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

iPad™, a full featured cloud storage solution, offers storage that is suitable for personal or business use.

iPad's™ cloud storage is suitable for all devices, from computer, to phone, to tablet.  iPad™ is designed to easily and simply backup, sync and restore all of the essential data from various devices so that there will never be a time that a company or person is without the most important pieces of information.

With various versions of the service available to both individual users as well as to business clients, iPad™ can help to organize every aspect of your business and personal life.

There are 3 versions of the service available to new users including a free version.

The new website features a clean and uncluttered design that allows users full functionality and enhanced content.The  mission wcj of  iPad™ is to offer first class cloud services to its customers, while being the world's most efficient, user friendly, cloud storage service. Further, it is the mission of iPad™ to support the growth of individuals and companies alike.

"I am very grateful to our creative and talented team of executives, developers and designers for put putting all this together," said RXD Media President and CEO, Keith Clements". "We all have the common goal of making our iPad™ brand and the cloud, synonymous, in the US as well as globally"

For more information about iPad™ or to interview Keith Clements, President and CEO, you may visit the company online at www.ipadtoday.com or contact them via phone at 267.895.1776.

RXD Media, LLC
196 W. Ashland Street Doylestown, PA 18901
267.895.1776
***@rxdmedia.com
