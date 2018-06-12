 
Industry News





Software Development Company Announces Newly Updated Website

Microest Announces Revamped Site Offering Improved Features and Speed
 
 
BUFFALO, N.Y. - June 12, 2018 - PRLog -- Micro Estimating Systems, Inc. today announced the launch of a new and more mobile friendly website. This newly redesigned site offers an improved navigation and faster speeds for the mobile user and will facilitate finding the information that prospective clients need.

Micro Estimating Systems, Inc., of Lakewood New York, is one of the leading developers and licensers of cost estimating software for use in metalworking manufacturing.

In addition to more rapid dissemination of current company news, the new site offers fast and easy access to information that the customer requires to evaluate the software. It adds features to help the client and prospective client determine if the cost estimating software is a good fit for their business.

According to Bernard Woods, President of Micro Estimating, "We believe that the new site will assist our visitors to more readily find those things for which they are seeking and will allow them a better experience so far as finding the information that they need. As MicroEst continues to grow and to increase our presence in the cost estimating marketplace, we desire to help our customers to save money and time."

He added "Micro Estimating Systems is committed to helping the machining industries and metal fabrication industries operate more efficiently than ever.

We are continually adding industry-relevant documents and videos to our new website to be an even more valuable resource for the metal manufacturing industry."

The Microest website will be updated regularly with helpful blog articles as well as PDFs and other informational communications. Companies and individuals are encouraged to sign up for the biweekly newsletter to receive news of product launches and specials as well as Microest activity.

For more information or to view the new website offerings, interested parties may visit https://microest.com. To learn more about the products or to interview Mr. Woods, he may be reached at 833-547-5309 or via email at sales@microest.com

Source:Micro Estimating Systems, Inc.
Page Updated Last on: Jun 12, 2018
