Bill McCabe Added to Top 50 List of Artificial Intelligence Experts
List of AI Experts Includes IoT Recruiter Bill McCabe at Position Four.
"FINE LIST OF 30 TOP WORLD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS TO FOLLOW IN 2017" that was recently published by IPFC Online. Mr McCabe, renowned recruiter and CEO Of Softnet Search is well known for his insights into IoT and AI as well as Big Data. Mr McCabe is also well known in his space for matching the right client with the right job to the benefit of both entities.
Internet Of Things Recruiting has been part of the IoT recruiting landscape for years, recently branching out to include new services such as AI recruiting as well as Data Scientist recruiting. The company is expanding dramatically and the new services are a natural occurrence.
Mr McCabe commented " AI and Data Science is a natural evolution of the IoT where Internet of Things Recruiting started. It is a source of great pride that we've been accepted in this arena after a vast amount of hard work and study to ensure that we had all of the knowledge and skill that we required to be able to effectively and effciently recruit for big data and data science as well as artificial intelligence."
For more information about Internet of Things Recruiting you may visit us on the web at http://internetofthingsrecruiting.com
Wm McCabe
303-337-7871
***@softnetsearch.com
