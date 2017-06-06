 
News By Tag
* Iot
* Artificial Intelligence
* Data Science
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Computers
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Denver
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876


Bill McCabe Added to Top 50 List of Artificial Intelligence Experts

List of AI Experts Includes IoT Recruiter Bill McCabe at Position Four.
 
DENVER - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Bill McCabe is proud to announce that he has been included in the
"FINE LIST OF 30 TOP WORLD ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS TO FOLLOW IN 2017" that was recently published by IPFC Online. Mr McCabe, renowned recruiter and CEO Of Softnet Search is well known for his insights into IoT and AI as well as Big Data. Mr McCabe is also well known in his space for matching the right client with the right job to the benefit of both entities.

Internet Of Things Recruiting has been part of the IoT recruiting landscape for years, recently branching out to include new services such as AI recruiting as well as Data Scientist recruiting. The company is expanding dramatically and the new services are a natural occurrence.

Mr McCabe commented " AI and Data Science is a natural evolution of the IoT where Internet of Things Recruiting started. It is a source of great pride that we've been accepted in this arena after a vast amount of hard work and study to ensure that we had  all of the knowledge and skill that we required to be able to effectively and effciently recruit for big data and data science as well as artificial intelligence."

For more information about Internet of Things Recruiting you may visit us on the web at http://internetofthingsrecruiting.com or telephone Mr McCabe for a free 10 minute consultation at 303-337-7871

Contact
Wm McCabe
303-337-7871
***@softnetsearch.com
End
Source:Internet of Things Recruiting
Email:***@softnetsearch.com
Tags:Iot, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science
Industry:Computers
Location:Denver - Colorado - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridian Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share