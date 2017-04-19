News By Tag
Third Eye Staff and Search Announces Elite Cloud, Big Data and Analytics Opportunities
Elite Search Firm Working with the Top 3% in Big Data & Analytics
• Big Data developers, engineers, and architects
• Data Scientists with an NLP specialty
• Microsoft Azure developers, engineers and architects
Our clients are some of the top firms in the world, offering incredible projects, career path and work environments for the best of the best in tech.
Renowned consulting and search firm Third Eye Staff and Search unites top quality candidates with Big 4, Fortune 100 companies, and Innovative Start-ups, and are well known for their exhaustive search techniques and outstanding results. Using top technology and relationship building to secure the best in leading tech talent to their Fortune 100 client base, Third Eye Staff and Search has become a leader in senior level tech placement, staffing and consulting across the country.
Third Eye Staff and Search CEO, Keith Clements, believes that "finding real tech talent is a multi-faceted process that incorporates technical expertise and experience, process management, great intuition and careful attention to detail. We are continuously seeking the most valued 3 % of tech talent in the world to fill elite positions with some of the top companies from around the globe."
Find out more about our unique positions available via Third Eye Staff or to interview CEO Keith Clements you may contact Third Eye Staff at info@thirdeyestaff.com or visit us online at http://thirdeyestaff.com/
Contact
Keith Clements
***@thirdeyestaff.com
