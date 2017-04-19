 
News By Tag
* It Recruiting
* Big Data Recruiting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Doylestown
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
25242322212019


Third Eye Staff and Search Announces Elite Cloud, Big Data and Analytics Opportunities

Elite Search Firm Working with the Top 3% in Big Data & Analytics
 
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - April 25, 2017 - PRLog -- --  Third Eye Staff and Search announced today the expansion of unique opportunities in Big Data, Cloud & Analytics. Third Eye's opportunities are for the upper echelon of candidates in:

• Big Data developers, engineers, and architects

• Data Scientists with an NLP specialty

• Microsoft Azure developers, engineers and architects

Our clients are some of the top firms in the world, offering incredible projects, career path and work environments for the best of the best in tech.

Renowned consulting and search firm Third Eye Staff and Search unites top quality candidates with Big 4, Fortune 100 companies, and Innovative Start-ups, and are well known for their exhaustive search techniques and outstanding results. Using top technology and relationship building to secure the best in leading tech talent to their Fortune 100 client base, Third Eye Staff and Search has become a leader in senior level tech placement, staffing and consulting across the country.

Third Eye Staff and Search CEO, Keith Clements, believes that "finding real tech talent is a multi-faceted process that incorporates technical expertise and experience, process management, great intuition and careful attention to detail. We are continuously seeking the most valued 3 % of tech talent in the world to fill elite positions with some of the top companies from around the globe."

Find out more about our unique positions available via Third Eye Staff or to interview CEO Keith Clements you may contact Third Eye Staff at info@thirdeyestaff.com or visit us online at http://thirdeyestaff.com/.

Contact
Keith Clements
***@thirdeyestaff.com
End
Source:Third Eye Staff and Search
Email:***@thirdeyestaff.com Email Verified
Tags:It Recruiting, Big Data Recruiting
Industry:Business
Location:Doylestown - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Meridian Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share