Caprylic Acid Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022
North America is expected to observe major growth over the forecast period on account of the rising food & beverage and personal care segment. Europe is witnessing demand for the product through personal care sector and is expected to register considerable growth in the next 7 years. Asia Pacific region coupled with rising pharmaceutical research by industries is likely to open new opportunity for caprylic acid demand, which in turn is expected to propel production over the next seven years.
Some of the key players in the market include Vigon International Inc., Oleon, Wilmar International Ltd., Solazyme, VVF LLC, Hallstar, ChemCeed, Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, P&G Chemicals, Acme Synthetic Chemicals, KLK Oleo, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Forchem, Arizona Chemicals, Oxiteno, MeadWestVaco, Braido and CremerOleo.
Applications Covered:
• Food & beverage
• Pharmaceutical
• Personal care
o Fragrance
o Perfume
o Sanitizer
• Rubber and plastic
o Grease
o Lubricant
• Others
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
