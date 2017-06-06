Caprylic Acid Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

Contact

-- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Caprylic Acid Market is expected to reach $4.9 million by 2022. Increasing application scope in pharmaceutical industry and growing demand for organic personal care products are likely to drive demand over the forecast period. The factors that hinder the market are low raw material availability and increased application of caprylic acid may lead to health issues.North America is expected to observe major growth over the forecast period on account of the rising food & beverage and personal care segment. Europe is witnessing demand for the product through personal care sector and is expected to register considerable growth in the next 7 years. Asia Pacific region coupled with rising pharmaceutical research by industries is likely to open new opportunity for caprylic acid demand, which in turn is expected to propel production over the next seven years.Some of the key players in the market include Vigon International Inc., Oleon, Wilmar International Ltd., Solazyme, VVF LLC, Hallstar, ChemCeed, Pacific Oleochemicals Sdn Bhd, P&G Chemicals, Acme Synthetic Chemicals, KLK Oleo, Ecogreen Oleochemicals, Forchem, Arizona Chemicals, Oxiteno, MeadWestVaco, Braido and CremerOleo.• Food & beverage• Pharmaceutical• Personal careo Fragranceo Perfumeo Sanitizer• Rubber and plastico Greaseo Lubricant• Others• North Americao USo Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo Italyo UKo Spaino Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao Australiao New Zealando Rest of Asia Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Middle Easto Brazilo Argentinao South Africao Egypt- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments- Market share analysis of the top industry players- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancementshttp://www.strategymrc.com/report/caprylic-acid-market