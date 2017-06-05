Apex Review Of Tiana's Nightly Dreams (Herman Morris)

A great choice for a bedtime story or fun read for a children's gathering.

--is a unique and imaginative story following the dreams of a young girl, Tiana. Each night, Tiana explores a special world in her sleep and has adventures in Tea Kettle City with her friends, many cheerful characters who are named after tasty treats. Furthermore, Tiana imagines an alternate persona for herself, which demonstrates her creative ability and the influence of imagination in the story.Overall, the story is an uplifting narrative that emphasizes the power of a strong community in raising children and the importance of families celebrating their traditions. In addition, readers are given glimpses of various cultures through the form of exciting desserts, a universal element of many cultures.The line between reality and dreams in the story is somewhat hazy, and the writing does not flow very clearly, yet the descriptions of the mouthwatering desserts and exciting plans for a surprise tea party draw the reader in.is a great choice for a bedtime story or a fun read for a children's gathering.