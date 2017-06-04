 
New Book Release: Extra-Terrestrial Human Paperback – 25 May 2017 by Dhruv Williams (Author)

This is a real story about an innocent boy named 'Freddie' (name changed) who was born in outskirts of Houston...
 
 
MUMBAI, India - June 10, 2017 - PRLog -- • Paperback: 144 pages
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (25 May 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 938594584X
• ISBN-13: 978-9385945847
Amazon Bestsellers Rank: #1,43,090 in Books
• This is a real story about an innocent boy named 'Freddy' (name changed) who was born in outskirts of Houston,USA but later shifted to India where he discovered the real meaning of life, but as years progresses the people seems to be more corrupted and politicaly influenced. Finally, a day came where he plans to be more than independent i.e murdering someone for the independence as he decided to take the most creative and dangerous step of his life. But how? and why? Will be the 2 question that will be popping out of your head right now and what next? These are mentioned in this book.

• This story is not about how to kill someone or promoting a murder but it speaks of human qualities such as love, focuss, stubborn, creativity, aims, objectives and many more….
• The following mentioned chapters in this book will teach you how to 'hate' which is the often behavior of we all human beings and also it leads to this 'un-selfish' perpetator to commit a most diabolical murder in this history of this whole universe and human existence. You will also learn the psychology of a common helpless man turning into pitiless murderer and a biggest contract killer of the human existence.
• The material and information gathered in this book is drawn from hundred hours of real interview with the most dangerous criminals who patiently sat down and talked candidly. This give me an inside look that what it takes to hate someone and murder them cruelly.
• It was so important for me that what I mentioning in my book is truly accurate and real so that before going to publish I want to ensure that it reflected how they exactly feel while committing a crime. During the interview most of all the criminals give the most important piece of information in which they are unlikely to be mentioned in the accomplishment of this book.

About the Author
Dhruv Williams, is Pseudonym of Dhruv Upadhyay, A Digital Marketing Enthusiast, international Analyst and Economist. At the very young age, He has tried his hand on copywriting with two books in a local bookstore. Currently, he is working in Top most Digital marketing Agency in Mumbai. He holds his MBA from ICFAI University & currently pursuing its Ph.D. In addition to he has a deep interest in Brand Writing, Painting, and Philosophy. Along wth that he is one of the Founding Principal consultant at Williamsbm dot com (A Global Strategic Branding Agency) With an interest in Music and Movies, He desires to write the scripts and plays in various Bollywood and Hollywood films.
• Extra-Terrestrial Human (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India and through publisher's site. http://www.amazon.in/dp/938594584X

