House of Magic Las Vegas Announces Fundraiser for Green Valley High School Band Program

Delirious Comedy Club and The House of Magic are excited to offer a brand-new fundraising program that helps schools, clubs, sports teams, and nonprofits earn the money they need — in a fun, safe, and highly effective way.

By: House of Magic Las Vegas

We put the Fun in Fundraising!

Products arrive damaged

Orders get mixed up

Deliveries must be sorted and distributed

Parents become unpaid delivery drivers

Must be delivered within four hours of drop-off at the school

of drop-off at the school Parents must take time off work to pick it up

Families must drive around town delivering orders

Freezers get overloaded with three-pound tubs of dough

-- House of Magic proudly presents a special fundraising event to benefit the Green Valley High School Band on January 24th at 5:00 PM, featuring award-winning comedy magician Michael DeSchalit. This family-friendly evening of laughter and magic offers a fun, stress-free way for the community to support local students.House of Magic's fundraising model solves the biggest problems schools face with traditional fundraisers.Most cookie dough, magazine, gift wrap, and candy fundraisers return only 40–45% to the school. We offer a full 50% of every ticket sold. No hidden fees. No reduced margins. Just more money for your students. With our fundraiser: No products to sell. No products to deliver. No inventory to store.Traditional fundraisers create work for parents and teachers:Cookie dough—the #1 school fundraising product—comes with major hassles:With our fundraiser, supporters simply scan a QR code, pay online, and the sale is complete.No melting products. No pickup chaos. No freezer space required.Supporters purchase tickets directly through the school's fundraiser link. Your organization automatically receives 50% of every sale. No paper forms. No cash handling. No stress.No door-to-door selling.No standing in parking lots.Just a fun night out that familiesto attend.🎭 Entertainment, not obligation🍔 Light snacks available in showroom & food from Denny's available before/after the show inside the hotel🍹 Nightly drink specials🚗 FREE parking💸 Affordable ticket prices📍 Convenient location minutes from the StripGreen Valley High School Band Fundraiser Featuring Comedy Magician Michael DeSchalitJanuary 24th, 2025, at 5:00 PMHouse of Magic – Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino➡️Dates fill quickly — especially weekends.mgt@DeliriousComedyClub.comSilver Sevens Hotel & Casino – Las VegasHouse of Magic handles the show, staffing, ticketing, and logistics.