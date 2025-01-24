 
House of Magic Las Vegas Announces Fundraiser for Green Valley High School Band Program

Delirious Comedy Club and The House of Magic are excited to offer a brand-new fundraising program that helps schools, clubs, sports teams, and nonprofits earn the money they need — in a fun, safe, and highly effective way.
By: House of Magic Las Vegas
 
 
We put the Fun in Fundraising!
HENDERSON, Nev. - Dec. 10, 2025 - PRLog -- House of Magic proudly presents a special fundraising event to benefit the Green Valley High School Band on January 24th at 5:00 PM, featuring award-winning comedy magician Michael DeSchalit. This family-friendly evening of laughter and magic offers a fun, stress-free way for the community to support local students.

A Fundraiser Designed for Schools — Better Than Traditional Programs
House of Magic's fundraising model solves the biggest problems schools face with traditional fundraisers.

💰 A More Generous Payout Than Standard School Fundraisers
Most cookie dough, magazine, gift wrap, and candy fundraisers return only 40–45% to the school. We offer a full 50% of every ticket sold. No hidden fees. No reduced margins. Just more money for your students. With our fundraiser: No products to sell. No products to deliver. No inventory to store.

🚫 No Products. No Deliveries. No Headaches.
Traditional fundraisers create work for parents and teachers:
  • Products arrive damaged
  • Orders get mixed up
  • Deliveries must be sorted and distributed
  • Parents become unpaid delivery drivers
🍪 Why Our Program Beats Cookie Dough Fundraisers Every Time

Cookie dough—the #1 school fundraising product—comes with major hassles:
  • Must be delivered within four hours of drop-off at the school
  • Parents must take time off work to pick it up
  • Families must drive around town delivering orders
  • Freezers get overloaded with three-pound tubs of dough
With our fundraiser, supporters simply scan a QR code, pay online, and the sale is complete.
No melting products. No pickup chaos. No freezer space required.

A Fundraiser That Actually Works — With No Extra Work Required

🎟 Easy, Online Ticketing
Supporters purchase tickets directly through the school's fundraiser link. Your organization automatically receives 50% of every sale. No paper forms. No cash handling. No stress.

Safer & More Enjoyable Than Traditional Options
No door-to-door selling.
No standing in parking lots.
Just a fun night out that families want to attend.

Why Supporters Love This Event
🎭 Entertainment, not obligation
🍔 Light snacks available in showroom & food from Denny's available before/after the show inside the hotel
🍹 Nightly drink specials
🚗 FREE parking
💸 Affordable ticket prices
📍 Convenient location minutes from the Strip

This is the fundraiser people feel good about supporting.

Event Details

What: Green Valley High School Band Fundraiser Featuring Comedy Magician Michael DeSchalit
When: January 24th, 2025, at 5:00 PM
Where: House of Magic – Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
Tickets:
➡️ Purchase at:https://tickets.deliriouscomedyclub.com/event/green-valley-high-school-band-program-fundraiser-01-24-2026-1700/tickets/seg?e=MMd

BOOK YOUR FUNDRAISER TODAY!

Dates fill quickly — especially weekends.

📩 Email: mgt@DeliriousComedyClub.com
🌐 Websites:
www.DeliriousComedyClub.com | www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com
📍 Location: Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas

House of Magic handles the show, staffing, ticketing, and logistics.

You collect the funds — the FUN way.

Contact
House of Magic Las Vegas
***@deliriouscomedyclub.com
House of Magic Las Vegas
***@deliriouscomedyclub.com
Fundraising
Non-profit
Henderson - Nevada - United States
Sponsorships
Page Updated Last on: Dec 11, 2025
