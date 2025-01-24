News By Tag
House of Magic Las Vegas Announces Fundraiser for Green Valley High School Band Program
Delirious Comedy Club and The House of Magic are excited to offer a brand-new fundraising program that helps schools, clubs, sports teams, and nonprofits earn the money they need — in a fun, safe, and highly effective way.
By: House of Magic Las Vegas
A Fundraiser Designed for Schools — Better Than Traditional Programs
House of Magic's fundraising model solves the biggest problems schools face with traditional fundraisers.
💰 A More Generous Payout Than Standard School Fundraisers
Most cookie dough, magazine, gift wrap, and candy fundraisers return only 40–45% to the school. We offer a full 50% of every ticket sold. No hidden fees. No reduced margins. Just more money for your students. With our fundraiser: No products to sell. No products to deliver. No inventory to store.
🚫 No Products. No Deliveries. No Headaches.
Traditional fundraisers create work for parents and teachers:
Cookie dough—the #1 school fundraising product—comes with major hassles:
No melting products. No pickup chaos. No freezer space required.
A Fundraiser That Actually Works — With No Extra Work Required
🎟 Easy, Online Ticketing
Supporters purchase tickets directly through the school's fundraiser link. Your organization automatically receives 50% of every sale. No paper forms. No cash handling. No stress.
Safer & More Enjoyable Than Traditional Options
No door-to-door selling.
No standing in parking lots.
Just a fun night out that families want to attend.
Why Supporters Love This Event
🎭 Entertainment, not obligation
🍔 Light snacks available in showroom & food from Denny's available before/after the show inside the hotel
🍹 Nightly drink specials
🚗 FREE parking
💸 Affordable ticket prices
📍 Convenient location minutes from the Strip
This is the fundraiser people feel good about supporting.
Event Details
What: Green Valley High School Band Fundraiser Featuring Comedy Magician Michael DeSchalit
When: January 24th, 2025, at 5:00 PM
Where: House of Magic – Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino
Tickets:
➡️ Purchase at:https://tickets.deliriouscomedyclub.com/
BOOK YOUR FUNDRAISER TODAY!
Dates fill quickly — especially weekends.
📩 Email: mgt@DeliriousComedyClub.com
🌐 Websites:
www.DeliriousComedyClub.com | www.HouseOfMagicLasVegas.com
📍 Location: Silver Sevens Hotel & Casino – Las Vegas
House of Magic handles the show, staffing, ticketing, and logistics.
You collect the funds — the FUN way.
Contact
House of Magic Las Vegas
***@deliriouscomedyclub.com
