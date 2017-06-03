News By Tag
Circus Flora's Clowns on Call Celebrates 5 Years at "Time Flies"!
Join the Clowns on Call team along with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for a special evening of activities!
SPECIAL GUESTS:
The hospital's President – Steven Burghart, Chief Operating Officer – Damon Harbison and Dr. Barry Duel along with the Honorary Ringmaster, 12-year old SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital patient – Anna will be recognized prior to the second half of the show, following intermission.
Pom-Poms, courtesy of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, will be distributed to the first 1000 guests, age 14 and under
During this production, Circus Flora is excited to recognize five years of its flagship community outreach program, Clowns on Call, and to highlight their partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the home of this program and the exclusive healthcare partner for this special event!
The delight expressed by patients and families is evidence of the healing brought to bedsides every week by Clowns on Call. By learning to spin a plate or balance a feather, young patients are not only entertained, but become active agents in their own recovery: appropriate physical activity is encouraged, minds are awakened by magic and music, and frustrations released through laughter at a clown's comedic misfortunes. The work of health care providers becomes easier when children are distracted from the discomfort, pain, tedium, or gravity of their immediate situation.
Since its inception in 2011, Clowns on Call has had a substantive and measurable impact on the lives of over 5,000 young patients and their families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital as well as special appearances at other area hospitals. As many of those served by the program are coping with life-altering illnesses, consistent visits by Circus Flora artists is vitally important. In the words of one father of an immunodeficiency patient "the clowns allow the patients to completely disassociate from whatever illness or injury weighs upon them…Laughter is truly a wonderful medicine and can never be over-prescribed or overdosed."
