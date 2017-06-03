 
Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

Circus Flora's Clowns on Call Celebrates 5 Years at "Time Flies"!

 
 
Circus Flora's "Clowns on Call" 5th Birthday!
Circus Flora's "Clowns on Call" 5th Birthday!
 
ST. LOUIS - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Circus Flora's Clowns on Call Celebrates 5 Years at "Time Flies" June 15, 7pm under the air-conditioned Big Top in Grand Center next to Powell Symphony Hall (corner of Grand Boulevard and Samuel Shepard Drive).

Join the Clowns on Call team along with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital for a special evening of activities!

SPECIAL GUESTS:

The hospital's President – Steven Burghart, Chief Operating Officer – Damon Harbison and Dr. Barry Duel along with the Honorary Ringmaster, 12-year old SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital patient – Anna will be recognized prior to the second half of the show, following intermission.

Pom-Poms, courtesy of SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital,  will be distributed to the first 1000 guests, age 14 and under

During this production, Circus Flora is excited to recognize five years of its flagship community outreach program, Clowns on Call, and to highlight their partnership with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, the home of this program and the exclusive healthcare partner for this special event!

Clowns on Call (http://circusflora.org/community-programs/) is the only program of its kind in the bi-state region, Clowns on Call brings laughter, healing, cheer and the wonders of circus to hospitalized children and their families. The program's performers are experienced professional artists, skilled in multiple genres, including music, juggling, magic, improvisation, and slapstick. Spearheading the program is Claire Wedemeyer Panopoulos (Claire the Clown), who oversees the Clowns on Call team of five. Working in pairs, the Clowns on Call players make 'clown rounds', going room to room, entertaining at bedsides, as well producing shows in activity areas and playrooms. On select rounds, Claire partners with first section violinist Angie Smart of the St. Louis Symphony in collaboration with their SymphonyCares program.

The delight expressed by patients and families is evidence of the healing brought to bedsides every week by Clowns on Call. By learning to spin a plate or balance a feather, young patients are not only entertained, but become active agents in their own recovery: appropriate physical activity is encouraged, minds are awakened by magic and music, and frustrations released through laughter at a clown's comedic misfortunes. The work of health care providers becomes easier when children are distracted from the discomfort, pain, tedium, or gravity of their immediate situation.

Since its inception in 2011, Clowns on Call has had a substantive and measurable impact on the lives of over 5,000 young patients and their families at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital as well as special appearances at other area hospitals.  As many of those served by the program are coping with life-altering illnesses, consistent visits by Circus Flora artists is vitally important. In the words of one father of an immunodeficiency patient "the clowns allow the patients to completely disassociate from whatever illness or injury weighs upon them…Laughter is truly a wonderful medicine and can never be over-prescribed or overdosed."

Source:Circus Flora
