Everest Group recognizes GAVS as an 'Aspirant' in Independent Testing Services

 
PRINCETON, N.J. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- GAVS makes it as an 'Aspirant' in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix on Independent Testing Services.

The report focuses on our service suite, scale of operations and domain investments.

GAVS is recognized for our value and outcome-based QA services aligned to clients' business. GAVS'Independent testing services are focused on reducing cost of operations, enhancing quality of the product, and improving time to market by using repeatable processes, reusable components and responsive methodologies.

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, and sourcing. The PEAK Matrix report focuses on independent testing services and provides insights into leading service providers and are positioned based on evaluation across two key dimensions:

·         Market success measured by the independent testing services revenue, growth, and deal adoption

·         Delivery capability measured by independent testing services scale, scope, domain expertise and innovation, delivery footprint, and buyer satisfaction

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%. Learn more at www.gavstech.com

Anand Paramasamy
+91 44 6669 4287
***@gavstech.com
Email:***@gavstech.com
Posted By:***@gavstech.com
