GAVS Technologies Participating in Orlando Chapter of HIMSS17 Exhibits Its Digital Transformation

-- GAVS Technologies, a global IT services & solutions provider across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions, would highlight its healthcare domain expertise at the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando from February 19-23, 2017.GAVS offers automation-led IT Infrastructure solutions and services that provideandwhile. Ensuring all their services, it creates a strategy to adopt an outcome based solutions approach that improves patient care.GAVS will interact with healthcare industry professionals in, where they will share best practices and showcase their Intelligent IT infrastructure solutions including its proprietarythat automates incident handling, helps predict & mitigate incidents using instrumentation, automation, predictive analytics, DevOps and virtual desktop infrastructure.Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies says, "As the healthcare industry becomes more patient centric, we at GAVS are focusing on accountability, quality outcomes and affordability in the healthcare domain."Commenting on the recognition from Everest Group as an "Aspirant", Sumit says, "It reinforces our vision of helping our healthcare technology and life sciences partners leverage our best in-class solutions with new technologies that enhance patient care and management. Our record of delivering cost effective and high quality care include robust technological systems that deliver efficient services and products."GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.Learn more at www.gavstech.com Contact:Mr. Anand Paramasamy