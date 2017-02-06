News By Tag
GAVS Technologies Participating in Orlando Chapter of HIMSS17 Exhibits Its Digital Transformation
GAVS is geared up to demonstrate its IT Infrastructure and Healthcare capabilities and highlight its extensive competencies in Digital Transformation of healthcare technology.
GAVS offers Intelligent Healthcare IT Infrastructure for Quality Patient Care, powered by Automation, Smart Machines, and Analytics.
GAVS offers automation-led IT Infrastructure solutions and services that provide increased resilience and system uptime while lowering operational costs. Ensuring all their services meet regulatory compliances, it creates a strategy to adopt an outcome based solutions approach that improves patient care.
GAVS will interact with healthcare industry professionals in booth #2543 at HIMSS 2017, where they will share best practices and showcase their Intelligent IT infrastructure solutions including its proprietary 'Zero Incident Framework' that automates incident handling, helps predict & mitigate incidents using instrumentation, automation, predictive analytics, DevOps and virtual desktop infrastructure.
Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies says, "As the healthcare industry becomes more patient centric, we at GAVS are focusing on accountability, quality outcomes and affordability in the healthcare domain."
Commenting on the recognition from Everest Group as an "Aspirant", Sumit says, "It reinforces our vision of helping our healthcare technology and life sciences partners leverage our best in-class solutions with new technologies that enhance patient care and management. Our record of delivering cost effective and high quality care include robust technological systems that deliver efficient services and products."
About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.
Learn more at www.gavstech.com
Contact:
Mr. Anand Paramasamy
http://www2.everestgrp.com/
Contact
Anand Paramasamy
***@gavstech.com
