 
News By Tag
* GAVS Technologies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
654321
January 2017
31


GAVS Technologies Participating in Orlando Chapter of HIMSS17 Exhibits Its Digital Transformation

GAVS is geared up to demonstrate its IT Infrastructure and Healthcare capabilities and highlight its extensive competencies in Digital Transformation of healthcare technology.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
GAVS Technologies

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

CHENNAI, India - Feb. 6, 2017 - PRLog -- GAVS Technologies, a global IT services & solutions provider across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions, would highlight its healthcare domain expertise at the 2017 HIMSS Conference & Exhibition in Orlando from February 19-23, 2017.

GAVS offers Intelligent Healthcare IT Infrastructure for Quality Patient Care, powered by Automation, Smart Machines, and Analytics.

GAVS offers automation-led IT Infrastructure solutions and services that provide increased resilience and system uptime while lowering operational costs. Ensuring all their services meet regulatory compliances, it creates a strategy to adopt an outcome based solutions approach that improves patient care.

GAVS will interact with healthcare industry professionals in booth #2543 at HIMSS 2017, where they will share best practices and showcase their Intelligent IT infrastructure solutions including its proprietary 'Zero Incident Framework' that automates incident handling, helps predict & mitigate incidents using instrumentation, automation, predictive analytics, DevOps and virtual desktop infrastructure.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies says, "As the healthcare industry becomes more patient centric, we at GAVS are focusing on accountability, quality outcomes and affordability in the healthcare domain."

Commenting on the recognition from Everest Group as an "Aspirant", Sumit says, "It reinforces our vision of helping our healthcare technology and life sciences partners leverage our best in-class solutions with new technologies that enhance patient care and management. Our record of delivering cost effective and high quality care include robust technological systems that deliver efficient services and products."

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.

Learn more at www.gavstech.com

Contact:
Mr. Anand Paramasamy


http://www2.everestgrp.com/reportaction/EGR-2016-12-R-199...

Contact
Anand Paramasamy
***@gavstech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gavstech.com
Posted By:***@gavstech.com Email Verified
Tags:GAVS Technologies
Industry:Technology
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 06, 2017
GAVS Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 06, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share