 
News By Tag
* GAVS Technologies
* Innovator
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


GAVS featured as Innovator in "OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET" reports MarketsAndMarkets Resea

GAVS Technologies featured as a key Innovator in the MarketsAndMarkets Research report titled 'OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2021'
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
GAVS Technologies
Innovator

Industry:
Technology

Location:
Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

Subject:
Awards

CHENNAI, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- GAVS Technologies has emerged as one of the key innovators in the analytics world based on the report published by MarketsAndMarkets Research. It is a part of the global operational analytics market that is estimated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.6% from USD 4.65 billion in 2016 to USD 10.93 billion by 2021.

GAVS profile is listed under the innovators section alongside the top product vendors in this space. The report defines, describes, and forecasts the operational analytics market based on type, service, business function, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and region.

MarketsAndMarkets Research conducted in depth interviews with GAVS directors and executives functioning in the operational analytics (OA) marketplace to understand its key drivers, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies, and the increasing need for processes, operations required for optimization and control.

GAVS is listed for its Big-Data-based predictive operational analytics platform GAVel that leverages Smart-Machine-based services for IT operational automation in the IT infrastructure space. With the shift towards Smart-Machine-based services to realize the full benefit of cost optimization enhancements, this once again provides a significant testimony of GAVel's value proposition.

GAVel facilitates insightful data aggregation to enable service intelligence through proactive and predictive risk management. Built on Microsoft's Cortana Intelligent Suite and driven by Azure ML, HDInsights & Open source technology, it uses statistical techniques and predictive algorithms to provide insights into future events based on historical incidents, which help IT teams to quickly identify patterns, connections, and dependencies within the data well before a problem occurs.

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.

Learn more at www.gavstech.com

Related Links: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/operation...

Contact
Anand Paramasamy
+91 44 6669 4287
***@gavstech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gavstech.com
Posted By:***@gavstech.com Email Verified
Tags:GAVS Technologies, Innovator
Industry:Technology
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAVS Technologies PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share