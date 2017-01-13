News By Tag
GAVS featured as Innovator in "OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET" reports MarketsAndMarkets Resea
GAVS Technologies featured as a key Innovator in the MarketsAndMarkets Research report titled 'OPERATIONAL ANALYTICS MARKET - GLOBAL FORECAST TO 2021'
GAVS profile is listed under the innovators section alongside the top product vendors in this space. The report defines, describes, and forecasts the operational analytics market based on type, service, business function, application, deployment model, industry vertical, and region.
MarketsAndMarkets Research conducted in depth interviews with GAVS directors and executives functioning in the operational analytics (OA) marketplace to understand its key drivers, the emergence of Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies, and the increasing need for processes, operations required for optimization and control.
GAVS is listed for its Big-Data-based predictive operational analytics platform GAVel that leverages Smart-Machine-
GAVel facilitates insightful data aggregation to enable service intelligence through proactive and predictive risk management. Built on Microsoft's Cortana Intelligent Suite and driven by Azure ML, HDInsights & Open source technology, it uses statistical techniques and predictive algorithms to provide insights into future events based on historical incidents, which help IT teams to quickly identify patterns, connections, and dependencies within the data well before a problem occurs.
About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.
Learn more at www.gavstech.com
Related Links: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Contact
Anand Paramasamy
+91 44 6669 4287
***@gavstech.com
