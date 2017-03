GAVS Enabling Digital Transformation through their Zero Incident Framework

GAVS was at 'Future Decoded' Microsoft's Annual Enterprise, showcasing their Zero Incident Framework (ZIF)

-- GAVS was at 'Future Decoded' Microsoft's Annual Enterprise event in India.Future Decoded is Microsoft's Annual Enterprise event in India attended by over 1000+ CEOs and CXOs. The event showcased latest in transformative digital technologies, and GAVS' Zero Incident Framework (ZIF), and GAVel were well received.The key note speakers included Sathya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider enabling enterprises in their digital transformation journey through automation-led infrastructure solutions powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics.With the dynamically changing business models and advances in technologies, IT organizations are continuously looking at ways to streamline operations without manual intervention and at reduced cost. GAVS has created a next-generation Zero Incident Framework (ZIF) that enables enterprises to reach a near zero incident state. Built on the Microsoft cloud stack, ZIF helps to detect and mitigate incidents even before they occur using Instrumentation & Real User Monitoring (), Automation (), Predictive Analytics (), Cloud orchestration () and Virtualized Desktops (). This helps bring predictability into the IT operations, reduce manual interventions and drive towards a higher availability of business services achievingin User experience and aof IT ops., says Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies.GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%.GAVS has been recognized as a Cool Vendor by Gartner in 'Cool Vendors in ITSM 2.0, 2016' and positioned as an 'Aspirant' in Everest Group PEAK Matrixfor Healthcare Provider IT Services. GAVS was also rated as a prominent India-based Remote Infrastructure Management player & one of the key small players serving the mid-market & enterprise clients in North America by Gartner.Visit www.gavstech.com ( http://www.gavstech.com/#_ blank ) for more information.