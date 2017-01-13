 
News By Tag
* GAVS Technologies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Chennai
  Tamil Nadu
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


GAVS featured again as an 'Aspirant' by Everest Group for Healthcare Provider IT Services

GAVS Technologies has again featured as an 'Aspirant' in the report 'Healthcare Provider IT Services - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2016' based on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ research.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* GAVS Technologies

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India

CHENNAI, India - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- GAVS Technologies has been positioned as an 'Aspirant' in the PEAK Matrix™ study conducted by Everest Group in the Healthcare IT Services Provider Landscape which also features service providers such as IBM, Accenture, Cognizant, HCL and Wipro. GAVS has been positioned based on its strong client base in the stand-alone hospital clinics space and a balanced portfolio of application and infrastructure services.

GAVS focus on healthcare domain, with its extensive capabilities in healthcare technology and a global resource base, provide cost-effective and end-to-end IT Infrastructure services to healthcare providers.

Everest Group's PEAK (Performance | Experience | Ability | Knowledge) Matrix is a composite index of a range of distinct metric related to a service provider's scale, scope, technology/domain investment, innovation, delivery footprint, buyer satisfaction and resultant market success in the context of a given IT function.

Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies said, "As the healthcare industry becomes more patient centric, we at GAVS are focusing on accountability, quality outcomes and affordability in the healthcare domain. This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our vision of helping our healthcare technology and life sciences partners leverage our best in-class solutions with new technologies that enhance patient care and management."

"Healthcare providers are making significant investments in technology to address both revenue maximization (through patient engagement) and cost takeout (through operational transformation). GAVS' mix of technology capabilities and domain expertise is helping it address the industry needs. GAVS' experience in this space allows them to play a strong challenger role," said Abhishek Singh, Practice Director, Everest Group.

About GAVS

GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%. Learn more at www.gavstech.com

Contact
Anand Paramasamy
***@gavstech.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gavstech.com
Posted By:***@gavstech.com Email Verified
Tags:GAVS Technologies
Industry:Technology
Location:Chennai - Tamil Nadu - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
GAVS Technologies News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share