News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
GAVS featured again as an 'Aspirant' by Everest Group for Healthcare Provider IT Services
GAVS Technologies has again featured as an 'Aspirant' in the report 'Healthcare Provider IT Services - Service Provider Landscape with PEAK Matrix™ Assessment 2016' based on Everest Group's PEAK Matrix™ research.
GAVS focus on healthcare domain, with its extensive capabilities in healthcare technology and a global resource base, provide cost-effective and end-to-end IT Infrastructure services to healthcare providers.
Everest Group's PEAK (Performance | Experience | Ability | Knowledge) Matrix is a composite index of a range of distinct metric related to a service provider's scale, scope, technology/domain investment, innovation, delivery footprint, buyer satisfaction and resultant market success in the context of a given IT function.
Sumit Ganguli, CEO, GAVS Technologies said, "As the healthcare industry becomes more patient centric, we at GAVS are focusing on accountability, quality outcomes and affordability in the healthcare domain. This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our vision of helping our healthcare technology and life sciences partners leverage our best in-class solutions with new technologies that enhance patient care and management."
"Healthcare providers are making significant investments in technology to address both revenue maximization (through patient engagement) and cost takeout (through operational transformation)
About GAVS
GAVS Technologies (GAVS) is a global IT services & solutions provider for customers across multiple industry verticals, enabling digital transformation through automation-led IT infrastructure solutions. Our offerings are powered by Smart Machines, DevOps & Predictive Analytics and aligned to improve user experience by 10X and reduce resource utilization by 40%. Learn more at www.gavstech.com
Contact
Anand Paramasamy
***@gavstech.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse