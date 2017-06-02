 
Apiculture Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates and Forecasts to 2022

 
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Apiculture Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the period 2015 to 2022. Increasing inclination towards healthy food, growing demand for sustainable living and environmental issues are the factors favoring the market growth. However, protection of bees and maintenance of their health are the restraining factors for Apiculture market. Based on products, live bees segment is likely to acquire the highest market share during the forecast period due to their importance in pollination in the agricultural fields. In 2014, Food & beverages segment dominated the apiculture applications market by accounting for more than 80% of revenue in global Apiculture market.

Some of the key players in the global Apiculture market include Honeybee Enterprises Ltd., Dabur India Limited, Betterbee, Inc., Arnold Honeybee Services, EURL Atlantic Apiculture, Bartnik, LLC., Mann Lake, Ltd., Miller's Honey Company, Sarl Luberon Beekeeping, Beehive Botanicals, Inc., Thomas Apiculture SAS, Shandong Bokang Apiculture Co., Ltd., Chengdu Feng's Apiculture Co., Ltd, Seldom Fools Apiculture and Tiwana Bee farm.

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/apiculture-market

Products Covered:
• Live Bees
• Honey
• Beeswax
• Other Products

Applications Covered:
• Medical
• Agriculture
• Cosmetics
• Food and Beverages
• Chemicals and Paints
• Other Applications

Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
•  Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt

What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

For More, Please Visit: http://www.strategymrc.com/report/apiculture-market

Contact
James Lamb
***@strategymrc.com
