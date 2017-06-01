Pythagoras and PwC form Partnership to promote new business solution

Engage is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 business solution for Public Sector

Shaking hands 798x449

Contact

Claire Pearce,

Senior Marketing Content Executive, Pythagoras

***@pythagoras.co.uk Claire Pearce,Senior Marketing Content Executive, Pythagoras

End

-- Pythagoras Communications Ltd. and PwC have formed a strategic Partnership to promote Engage, a Microsoft Dynamics 365 business solution for the public sector, which encompasses Pythagoras' own IP, Evolve. Both organisations focus on delivering end-to-end business management solutions based on Microsoft technologies, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 and its range of business solutions delivered on-premise or in the cloud. By combining market-leading capabilities, Pythagoras and PwC will provide more than just technology to local and regional governments;they will provide tangible social benefits to everyday citizens of the United Kingdom, from quicker payments of housing benefits, to faster fly-tipping removal.The demand for digital platform solutions in the public sector has been growing rapidly in recent years; public sector organisations must reduce costs; deliver on urgent local objectives; but most importantly provide exceptional services to their citizens. The only way to fulfil these objectives is by implementing digital platform solutions and business transformation services. In turn, an exciting new opportunity for local and regional government has arisen.Clare Barclay, COO, Microsoft UK, commented: "Digital transformation helps public sector organisations achieve more, and I'm delighted to see this partnership launch between Gold Competency Partner, Pythagoras and PWC. I'm confident that with the right expertise and technology, we can make a real difference to public sector organisations across the UK"Julian Stone, CEO, Pythagoras, stated, "This is a truly exciting time for Pythagoras. Our PwC partnership allows local authorities to generate real noticeable benefits from two sector-leading organisations."David Padwick, Managing Partner, PwC, commented: "Pythagoras have the product and sector experience to deliver proven solutions to the Government marketplace. Pythagoras will expand our leading Local Government practice, giving us the technology solution that all local authorities need in this period of austerity."-End-