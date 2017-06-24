 
Pythagoras Announces Microsoft SharePoint 2016 Summit Event in London

 
 
MAIDENHEAD, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Pythagoras, a technology innovator and thought leader of cloud solutions within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem, is excited to announce its SharePoint 2016 Summit event on 25th July at Microsoft's London headquarters. Attendees -who will be a mixture of senior decision makers, marketing, human resources and IT managers and directors-, will gain valuable insight into the latest capabilities of SharePoint 2016 Online, and shown how collaboration and communication can be maximised with teams using Europe's leading intranet solution built for Office 365 and SharePoint.

A common error that will be addressed at this half-day event, is how often organisations procure SharePoint without a strategy behind it, leaving the platform open to manifest without any kind of control. Pythagoras' experts will demonstrate how simple SharePoint 2016 is to customise, implement and manage.

Ian Woodgate, Head of Pre-Sales, Pythagoras, commented: "SharePoint is a tool and you need to be clear about what you want to achieve. SharePoint is powerful but it needs administering appropriately.

"A lack of clarity of objectives can be the source of many challenges on SharePoint projects, you need to be able to answer – 'what business problems am I trying to solve with SharePoint, and am I sure that this tool is the right choice?' That's what we hope to help people with at the SharePoint 2016 Summit event."

Anyone interested in attending the SharePoint 2016 Summit event can register for free here - http://www.pythagoras.co.uk/sharepoint-summit/

Website: http://www.pythagoras.co.uk

