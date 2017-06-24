News By Tag
Pythagoras Announces Microsoft SharePoint 2016 Summit Event in London
A common error that will be addressed at this half-day event, is how often organisations procure SharePoint without a strategy behind it, leaving the platform open to manifest without any kind of control. Pythagoras' experts will demonstrate how simple SharePoint 2016 is to customise, implement and manage.
Ian Woodgate, Head of Pre-Sales, Pythagoras, commented: "SharePoint is a tool and you need to be clear about what you want to achieve. SharePoint is powerful but it needs administering appropriately.
"A lack of clarity of objectives can be the source of many challenges on SharePoint projects, you need to be able to answer – 'what business problems am I trying to solve with SharePoint, and am I sure that this tool is the right choice?' That's what we hope to help people with at the SharePoint 2016 Summit event."
Anyone interested in attending the SharePoint 2016 Summit event can register for free here - http://www.pythagoras.co.uk/
Website: http://www.pythagoras.co.uk
