June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
30292827262524

Pythagoras Announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit Event in London

 
 
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit
 
MAIDENHEAD, England - June 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Pythagoras, a technology innovator and thought leader of cloud solutions within the Microsoft Partner ecosystem, is excited to announce its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit on 27th July at Microsoft's London headquarters. Attendees will hear from a variety of guest speakers discussing how organisations are driving business benefits with Microsoft Dynamics 365. Attendees will also get the opportunity to experience the latest updates; hear the most recent news, announcements, roadmaps and future plans fresh from Inspire, the Worldwide Microsoft Partner Conference in Washington D.C (9-13th July); and network with peers.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool designed to equip sales, marketing and service teams with the ability to refine and manage business processes, and increase productivity. The platform also integrates with the rest of the Microsoft stack, a range of cloud hosted business tools including Office 365, SharePoint and Azure, to help organisations bring teams together through collaboration and communication.

Julian Stone, CEO, Pythagoras commented: "Microsoft Dynamics 365 saves organisations a lot of time and money; the productivity benefits alone become obvious soon after installation and employee adoption. By hosting this event, Pythagoras is able to demonstrate the business benefits directly to an engaged audience of senior decision makers, sales and marketing, transformation managers and IT managers and directors, who will each be looking to refine business processes through the investment of a Customer Relationship Management System."

Anyone interested in attending the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit event can register for free here - http://www.pythagoras.co.uk/dynamics-365-summit/

Website: http://www.pythagoras.co.uk

