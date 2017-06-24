News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Pythagoras Announces Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit Event in London
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool designed to equip sales, marketing and service teams with the ability to refine and manage business processes, and increase productivity. The platform also integrates with the rest of the Microsoft stack, a range of cloud hosted business tools including Office 365, SharePoint and Azure, to help organisations bring teams together through collaboration and communication.
Julian Stone, CEO, Pythagoras commented: "Microsoft Dynamics 365 saves organisations a lot of time and money; the productivity benefits alone become obvious soon after installation and employee adoption. By hosting this event, Pythagoras is able to demonstrate the business benefits directly to an engaged audience of senior decision makers, sales and marketing, transformation managers and IT managers and directors, who will each be looking to refine business processes through the investment of a Customer Relationship Management System."
Anyone interested in attending the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Summer Summit event can register for free here - http://www.pythagoras.co.uk/
Website: http://www.pythagoras.co.uk
Contact
Claire Pearce, Senior Marketing Content Executive
***@pythagoras.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse