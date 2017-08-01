Pythagoras announces partnership with the University of Exeter

Pythagoras and The University of Exeter

Contact

Lee Wise

***@pythagoras.co.uk Lee Wise

End

-- Pythagoras, a leading provider of tailored solutions to Higher Education built across the Microsoft Cloud, can today announce the contract award to provide The University of Exeter with a student recruitment solution built on our Industry solution Evolve for Higher Education.Colin Charlton, Education Sector Lead, commented on the partnership:"I'm delighted to announce our partnership to provide the University of Exeter with our Evolve for Higher Education solution built on Microsoft Dynamics 365. In a time of change and uncertainty within Higher Education, the deployment of our market leading solution will ensure the University of Exeter continues to attract the highest calibre of students, building on their established position as one of the leading Higher Education Institutions in the UK and internationally."The optimisation of student recruitment activities will promote more coordinated, strategically aligned and collaborative working as well as introduce better integrated leaner processes across the whole end to end student recruitment cycle leading to an enhanced student experience.Pythagoras is a leading Microsoft Gold Partner providing solutions, services and support for Higher Education across Microsoft Dynamics 365, Office 365, SharePoint and Azure. We have worked with over 30% of universities in the UK driving transformation across student recruitment, marketing and retention.