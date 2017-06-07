News By Tag
WAFA's Video Wall Solutions & Multi-Screen Display Processors in U.A.E. and Middle East
WAFA provides the highest quality Video Walls and Multi Screen Display Processors at lowest costs compared to any competition.
Wafa offers a new industry standard for control rooms and operations centers, allowing those in areas such as Police & Traffic , Oil & Gas ,public utilities, public services, security and surveillance, transportation , weather monitoring and telecommunications to confidently make faster and more accurate decisions, even in the most challenging of environments.
Meeting the demands of monitoring applications:
• HD LED 4K displays from the leading Manufacturers.
• Display high-quality video and information feeds – operators can monitor, detect and act on real-time information.
• Multiple Input ports- shall input different sources at a time in various formats like HDMI,VGA,DVI,SDI etc; as per client requirement.
• Multiple Output Ports- HDMI ports which can be controlled individually & can use simultaneously with Video Walls, Projectors, and other type of display screens.
• Zoom in/Zoom Out options.
• User friendly GUI for the controller software for easy operations.
• Professional Multi touch Screen for controlling & managing the display.
• Input and control of computer content from anywhere.
• Integrate, control and process data from multiple sources – show timely and accurate information.
• View content at any size.
• Provide instant access to real-time intelligence.
• Quality, reliability, experience.
We provide end-to-end video wall systems, and are the only provider of control room products that sells, builds and ships tailored solutions. Our wall products are low-maintenance and flexible in design, with unsurpassed quality and reliability.
Wafa is a market leader in LED Display Wall solutions with many marquee installations around the region and is the market leader in fine pitch LED video wall solutions.
The combination of Wafa's expertise in LED Video Displays and experience in video wall design innovation provides customers a wide range of LED displays to meet the needs of a wide variety of applications from very high resolution indoor LED video walls to LED video wall solutions for the biggest outdoor public and sporting venues.
