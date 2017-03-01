News By Tag
Lowest Priced Dedicated CIR Bandwidth Via Satellite Internet - Libya, Iraq, Africa And Afghanistan
We provide 1:1 satellite bandwidth using all Ka, Ku and C band coverages.
Pricing on Ka Band are most competetive due to nature of the technolgy . Currently we provide Ka Band both Shared and Dedicated CIR bandwidth over – Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan and slowly this coverage will be extending further.
Dedicated bandwidth is much needed by NGOs, ISP, GSM Backhauls, SNG and some special military sites.
We can provide CIR on all platforms across iDirect X1, X3, X5 and X7s and on same ocassions even on the Hughes HN series.
In regions where Ka band doesn't yet provide coverage we can still provide economical solutions on Ku and/or C band. Entire South America, Africa and other regions can be very well covered via Ku and/or C band satellites.
For existing in country hardware already present please get in touch with us and maybe same hardware can be utilised without purchase of additional hardware.
Please contact us for all details via email – sales@wafa.ae
And/or
http://vsat.wafa.ae
or just call us on +971-2-5500223
Contact
+971-2-5500223
***@wafa.ae
