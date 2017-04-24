 
News By Tag
* Afghanistan
* Internet
* Helmand
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Internet
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Helmand
  Helmand
  Afghanistan
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
30292827262524

Free Satellite Internet Systems For Military Troops And Marines In Helmand Province in Afghanistan

 
HELMAND, Afghanistan - April 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Wafa has launched special low cost satellite broadband internet services for all military troops / marine / soldiers / DoD / Defence in Afghanistan stationed all around the region and in Helmand Province etc.

This will now enable troop members to communicate back home to their family at very low costs and be in touch with the world.

Understanding the nature of the situation, the services will not have any mandatory contracts, etc. and everyone can avail the services on a month to month basis.

We are trying to have all the stocks in-country to facilitate delivery in 48-72 hours (in most cases).

Under special conditions the hardware can even be provided extremely subsidised or even Free*. ( please discuss with us how to get free hardware option *)

We are using the Hylas 2 Ka band satellite for shared and /or dedicated and/or unlimited Quotas services – using Hughes and iDirect hardware platforms.

Anyone can contact us on sales@wafa.ae

and/or

on our phone number

and/or via our website, http://vsat.wafa.ae,

and/or

Also feel free to WhatsApp on +971-56-5057892

and we will be more than happy to assist and have this all done with a very quick turnaround time.

Kind Regards,

Wafa Sales Team

Contact
+971-2-5500223
kamal@wafa.ae
End
Source:Wafa
Email:***@wafa.ae Email Verified
Tags:Afghanistan, Internet, Helmand
Industry:Internet
Location:Helmand - Helmand - Afghanistan
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wafa Technical Systems Services News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share