News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Low Cost Satellite Broadband Internet In Cameroon
We provide both Ku and C band solutions on Newtec, Hughes and/or even iDirect.
Newtec and Hughes are both on Ku band and cater for home users to SOHO.
iDirect is both on Ku and C band catering for SOHO to Corporate users who demand dedicated CIR bandwidth as well at times.
Incase you've existing hardware also we can provide services on those as long as they are compatible with our NOC and are unlocked. Contact us with details and we can guide you to check if the existing system or part of the system is compatible.
Installations can also be arranged via local freelance installers who are well known in the region.
Please feel free to contact our sales department and they will more than happy to assist you. You can either email us and/or call us.
Kind Regards
Wafa Sales Team
sales@wafa.ae
http://vsat.wafa.ae
Contact
+971-2-5500223
***@wafa.ae
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse