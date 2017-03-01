Low Cost Satellite Broadband Internet In Cameroon

End

-- WAFA provides low cost satellite internet solutions into Cameroon. Not only that but we also cater for Small Office Home Office ( SOHO ) users and Corporate users. We cover entire Cameroon and the neighboring countries.We provide both Ku and C band solutions on Newtec, Hughes and/or even iDirect.Newtec and Hughes are both on Ku band and cater for home users to SOHO.iDirect is both on Ku and C band catering for SOHO to Corporate users who demand dedicated CIR bandwidth as well at times.Incase you've existing hardware also we can provide services on those as long as they are compatible with our NOC and are unlocked. Contact us with details and we can guide you to check if the existing system or part of the system is compatible.Installations can also be arranged via local freelance installers who are well known in the region.Please feel free to contact our sales department and they will more than happy to assist you. You can either email us and/or call us.Kind RegardsWafa Sales Teamsales@wafa.ae