XUL.dll Firefox Error Fix Tutorial Released by PCFixes.com

A new tutorial has been released showing how to resolve "xul.dll" errors with Mozilla Firefox. This error is caused by the "XML User-Interface Language" library packaged with Firefox and Thunderbird. The library is either missing or damaged.

xul.dll Errors Firefox

-- XUL.dll is still shipped with Firefox and Thunderbird. It's used to provide User Interface components for the XML interface of the two applications. In short, it allows Firefox/Thunderbird to manipulate XML data and have the user choose how that data can be changed. A very important element of the software.Unfortunately, it's often the case that xul.dll can become damaged, corrupted or missing from the system. This prevents Firefox or Thunderbird loading, typically citing an error such asThe cause of the error is due to how Windows uses the various DLL files on your system. DLL (Dynamic Link Library) files are files used by Windows applications to call different sets of standard functionality. This functionality can be anything from interfacing with a printer, to connecting to the Internet. Almost all Windows applications use DLL files (Unix systems use SO files). As such, it is often the case that they cause problems from time to time.DLL errors occur when an application cannot read / load a particular DLL either at all, or correctly. This is pretty much the case with the xul.dll error you're experiencing. The error you have is caused by your system being unable to call the functionality the file is expected to provide. This can either be caused by the system having an incompatible version of the file, or Firefox/Thunderbird being outdated.The newly released tutorial explains that the way to resolve the error is to first update the erroneous application, and then remove any of the potential issues that may be preventing the file from loading (specifically, to download a fresh version of the file). The tutorial explains that this process is pretty standard, and should resolve the error in almost all cases.You can read the full tutorial on how to resolve xul.dll errors here: