Install OneNote On Ubuntu 16.04 / 17.10 Tutorial Released By PCFixes.com

A new tutorial has been released by PCFixes.com to install Microsoft Office OneNote onto the new versions of Ubuntu.The tutorial explains the steps required to get Office applications, including OneNote, to run flawlessly.
 
 
The Tutorial Explains How To Use PlayOnLinux To Run OneNote On Ubuntu
The Tutorial Explains How To Use PlayOnLinux To Run OneNote On Ubuntu
 
BROMBOROUGH, England - Oct. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- A new tutorial has been released by PCFixes.com explaining how to install OneNote onto Ubuntu Linux. The tutorial explains the steps required to get the application downloaded, mounted, installed and operational on a Linux powered device. The crux of the tutorial is to use a program called PlayOnLinux to get the most out of the software.

As you may be aware, Linux, OSX and Windows all use different binaries, preventing each from running the other's software. Whilst not a problem in itself, if you wish to use a Microsoft application on a Linux system, you used to be out of luck. On top of this, certain vendors, namely the likes of Adobe and AutoCAD, only publish their software for certain platforms (Windows/OSX), which leaves many Linux users without the functionality.

Whilst a number of clone apps have been created to compensate for this inbalance, sometimes you just want the same old functionality regardless of which platform you're using. This is where something called "Wine" comes in. Wine stands for "Wine Is Not an Emulator" and works as a "compatibility layer" for Windows on Linux/OSX. In other words, it should give you the ability to run Windows based applications on non-Windows platforms.

The beauty of Wine is well-documented, with many software providers actually using the service as a simple port of their original (Windows-first) tools. With this in mind, we're able to use the system to help run Office on Ubuntu Linux.

--

The tutorial focuses on using an application called "PlayOnLinux".

PlayOnLinux wcj is a GUI for Wine. Whilst Wine is sufficient to run these applications on its own, using the PlayOnLinux system, you're able to better manage which programs you want installed. Originally designed for games, it's used by many people to install such apps as Photoshop, AutoCAD and more onto your system.

The trick with OneNote is to firstly install PlayOnLinux and then download a new ISO for the appropriate software you wish to use on your system. The ISO will be of Microsoft Office 2010 or similar (link mentioned in the tutorial). After downloading, you will need to "mount" it (which means it will be put onto your system as a drive) - you're then able to load PlayOnLinux again and select the ISO to use.

Once you have the ISO loaded with PlayOnLinux, you should be able to install & use it with impunity.

The tutorial explains how to do this here:
https://medium.com/pcfixes-com-tech-support-windows-apple...

