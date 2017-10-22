Free 90-Day SSL Certificates With LetsEncrypt.org Tutorial Released By PCFixes.com

A new tutorial has been released by PCFixes.com explaining the process of getting free SSL certificates from LetsEncrypt.org. Due to a recent development with browser security, it's strongly recommended you upgrade your website to HTTPS.

LetsEncrypt.org 90-day SSL Certificates

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Ssl

• Certificates

• Letsencrypt.org Industry:

• Computers Location:

• Bromborough - Wirral - England Subject:

• Websites

Contact

Richard Peck

***@pcfixes.com Richard Peck

End

-- A new tutorial has been released showing how to get LetsEncrypt.org 90-day SSL certificates working on a website. The tutorial explains not only how they work, but also how you're able to use them on a variety of hosting environments. The crux of the matter is that the certificate is used by the hosting software to provide a valid check against the SSL request.--The tutorial explains how LetsEncrypt certificates are used as "domain validated" certificates, which basically means they are validated against the ownership of a domain, NOT whether you're a legitimate company etc. When you purchase an SSL certificate, you're buying exactly the same technology (SSL/TSL), the ONLY degree of difference is the level of validation applied to the certificate.There are 3 types of SSL certificate you can purchase, domain validated, organization validated & extended validated. The domain validated means the service will check the ownership of your domain name. Ownership validated means they have successfully checked the legal status of your company. Extended acts as a more in-depth validation with personal phone consultations and several other elements.The point is that ALL of these certificates "do" the same thing, they just do it with different degrees of authenticity. As such, web browsers use this difference in level to highlight EV certificates with a green badge (this is what most e-commerce sites want).LetsEncrypt only offer the lowest level of validation on their certificates wcj (domain level). This is managed by the "certbot" software which you need to install and run on your host machine in order to generate said certificates. The certbot process automatically checks the validity of your domain name by pinging a number of HTML files it creates in the .well-known folder. Once this is done, you are able to use the certificate in your virtual host files to provide SSL connectivity.--You can read the full tutorial on PCFixes.com: